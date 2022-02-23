Chase Herndon has been right on target.
Literally.
Herndon, a Logan High School graduate, a Holden native and sophomore member of the Union College (Ky.) archery team, set two national records a couple of weekends ago at the USA Indoor National Tournament, held at Kennesaw, Ga.
He was nearly perfect.
Herndon not only closed out the weekend atop the Fixed Pin leaderboard, he did so with a pair of national record-setting scores, finishing with 1,198 points out of a possible 1,200.
It was a national record.
He was also on top of the all-time individual round, shooting a perfect score of 600 on Feb. 13 on the last day of the competition.
His scores topped the previous overall (1,196) and single-day (599) records, both previously set by Union alum Morgan Vaughn in 2020.
“February 13, 2022 is a day I’ll never forget,” Herndon posted on his Facebook page. “I’ve unofficially set two new Nationals records, and also shot my personal best. I’m honestly at loss for words. I’ve thought a lot about possibly breaking these records, but it almost seemed like an unrealistic goal. Today, I fired 60 perfect arrows, ending with a 1198/1200 for the weekend. I want to thank all of my teammates who supported me through my final arrows today. I couldn’t have done it without you all.”
Herndon has been shooting a lot of bows in recent months as he spent the off-season taking part in tournaments outside of the collegiate ranks.
Herndon said he wasn’t sure how much his preparation was going to pay off.
“It’s so hard to find that zone, especially at that kind of tournament,” he told the Union College sports website. “There’s music playing, there’s people hollering, people talking to you. It’s kind of hard, but that’s something I’ve been working on a lot this year.”
As he zeroed in to the national record setters, Herndon said he didn’t think about it that much, and instead focused on the task at hand.
“I didn’t worry about that much. I just went and shot my bow and hoped for the best,” he said. “But at (some) point, it was one of those things where (I thought) ‘I’m this close, I might as well try to beat it. My plan is to maybe break it again. That’s what I would like to do. That’s going to be very, very hard because I only have two points to top it with, but it’s certainly possible.”
The USA Indoor National Tournament is conducted over the course of several weeks with teams competing at various regional sites. The final results are not yet available.
Union College is a small school located in Barbourville, Ky., and has an enrollment of 1,203 students.