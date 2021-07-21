LOGAN — After a year’s absence, Logan High School’s King Coal Classic basketball tournament will be returning for the 2021-22 round ball season.
The Wildcats were scheduled to take host the annual tournament this past season but when the basketball campaign was delayed until March and the season was condensed, the King Coal got the axe.
The tournament will make its return next season and will be a Christmas-time event, scheduled for December 17-18 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
In years past, the King Coal Classic had been a late January, two-day tournament.
“We had decided to make it a Christmas tournament last year and bring in all the county schools for a game,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “But we do have a good schedule this year. The third week of January is where the tournament used to be. We decided that we wanted to move it up. There’s a lot of things going on during the season at that time as far as scouting and prepping for the post-season. So we moved it up and that should allow for more fans to get there since it’s over Christmas break when a lot of people are home.”
The Wildcats, which went 14-5 last season and competed again at the Class AAA level, is slated to play host to North Marion on the first night of the King Coal, then take on defending Class AAA state champion Shady Spring on the second night.
Class A state champion Man is also slated to be in the KCC field.
“We’re excited and we’re working on getting some games with some prep teams too,” Green said. “Man will also play Buffalo in the King Coal.”
Green said he’s putting the final touches on Logan’s 2021-22 season schedule.
Logan hopes to play in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee but is awaiting final word from tournament officials.
“We are waiting to hear back from the Smoky Mountain Classic in Tennessee,” Green said. “Everything else is set but that’s what we are waiting on. They have two tournaments. One right before Christmas and one right after. We are going to the one after Christmas.”