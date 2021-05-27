LOGAN – Dawson Maynard had pin-point control and command on Wednesday night, tossing a complete game one-hit shutout, leading the Logan High School baseball team to a 6-0 win over sectional rival Scott at a picturesque Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan.
Maynard allowed a single up the middle by Scott's Alex Eplin in the first inning.
It would prove to be the only hit of the game for the Skyhawks.
Maynard ended up striking out 11 batters and walking none.
“He's pitched very well,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “His last two outing have been rock solid.”
Scott had five other base runners in the game – one on a Logan error, one on a fielder's choice, another on a hit batsman and two others with Brady Carrico reaching base safely twice on dropped third strikes. Carrico was hit by a pitch in the seventh as he reached base three times in the game.
Logan (17-5), ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, have won 10 out of its last 11 games and are peaking at the right time, just days before the start of next week's sectional tourney.
The Wildcats were coming off Tuesday night's split in a home doubleheader. Logan was beaten by Class A county rival Man (10-9) before downing Wayne (5-3) in the nightcap.
Logan pitchers have surrendered three or fewer runs in eight of its last nine games and have two shutouts. The other shutout was a 16-0 win over Mingo Central on May 17 as freshman Joey Canterbury pitched a perfect game.
“I like our pitching,” Gertz said. “We've not lost to a sectional opponent this year but that doesn't mean that we can't. There's three teams that can beat us but we will have to play our best to win this section. That's when we want to be playing the best. We are 10-1 in our last 11. We were 7-4 at one point. We are playing some pretty good ball and this is the time that you want to peak.”
Logan has played a lot of baseball in the last few weeks.
“We're tired and we're playing tired,” Gertz said. “We're playing a lot of games because we didn't play a lot early in the season. We're 17-5 now and that's a good record.”
The Wildcats had eight hits in Wednesday's win.
Leadoff man and left fielder Korbin Bostic was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Maynard helped his cause at the plate as he was 2-for-4 with a triple and one run batted in.
Catcher Jake Ramey went 2-for-3 with three runs knocked in.
Garrett Williamson and Konner Lowe both singled.
Hunter Null was the starting and losing pitcher for the Skyhawks, which dropped to 9-8 on the season. Carrico pitched one inning of relief.
Logan threatened in the second inning, loading the bases, but Null was able to get out of the jam by striking out Corey Miller and getting Carson Kirk to fly out to right.
Then in the third, the Cats loaded the bases again with nobody out as Bostic had a bunt single, Maynard singled and Tyler Fenwick was hit by a pitch.
Ramey then drove in a run on a fielder's choice with a tapper in the infield. Scott attempted to get the force out at the plate but the home plate umpire ruled Skyhawks' catcher Light was did not touch the plate as Logan led 1-0.
The Wildcats made it 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth as Bostic walked and scored on Maynard's deep triple up the alley in right center field.
Then in the fifth, Logan plated three runs to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Ramey had an RBI single and Bostic a two-run single up the middle during the frame.
In the sixth, Logan added an insurance run as Williamson walked and scored on Ramey's bloop single which dropped in fair just down the left field line.
In the seventh, Maynard closed out the one-hit shutout by getting the Skyhawks out. DH Will Thompson struck out to end the game.
Logan closed out the regular season on Thursday night at Herbert Hoover. Friday's originally scheduled home game with Independence was canceled.
The double-elimination Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament is slated to begin on Monday, May 31 as No. 4 seed Chapmanville hosts No. 5 Mingo Central. The winner then plays at No. 1 seed and tournament favorite Logan on Tuesday, June 1.
No. 3 seed Scott travels to No. 2 Wayne on Tuesday.
The advancing teams are set to play on Friday, June 4 in the winner's bracket final with the championship game set for June 7.
Loser's bracket games are slated to be played on June 2, June 4 and June 5.
Since no 2020 season was played, Scott is the defending sectional champions from 2019.
LOGAN 8, HERBERT HOOVER 6: Logan closed out the regular season with Thursday night's 8-6 win at Herbert Hoover.
Logan is 18-5 heading into next week's sectionals where the Wildcats are the No. 1 seed.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings before a four-inning outburst in the top of the fourth gave Logan a 7-3 lead.
The Huskies tallied two in the fifth to cut it to 7-5. Both teams then tallied one each in the sixth and the Cats were able to get Hoover out in the seventh to preserve the win.
Logan outhit the Huskies 9-7.
Konner Lowe, Dawson Maynard and Corey Miller each doubled. Lowe drove in two runs, while Maynard was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Miller went 2-for-4.
Korbin Bostic, Logan's leadoff man, was 2-for-3 with one run knocked in. Ryan Roberts also had a hit for Logan.
Chad Burnette was the starting pitcher. He went 2 1/3 innings, yielding three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Jared Burnette then tossed two innings of relief and was credited with the win. He gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Tyler Fenwick pitched the last 2 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one and earning the save. He allowed one run on one hit.
Ryan Elkins had two hits and three RBIs for Hoover.
LOGAN 5, WAYNE 3: Senior Corey Miller took a no-hitter into the sixth on Senior Night for the host Wildcats and settled for a combined two-hitter with reliever Chad Burnette in Logan's 5-3 win on Tuesday night at home over Wayne.
Aiden Slack was 3-for-3 and Garrett Williamson 2-for-3 to lead the Wildcats.
Chase Jackson doubled for the Pioneers (8-12).
The win over Wayne closed out a doubleheader split for Logan which was beaten 10-9 by Man earlier in the day.
Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament
At higher seeded teams
Double-elimination
No. 5 Mingo Central (2-11) at No. 4 Chapmanville (9-18), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Chapmanville/Mingo Central at No. 1 Logan (18-5), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Scott (10-8) at No. 2 Wayne (7-11), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Loser's bracket game, TBA
Friday, June 4
Winners bracket final, TBA
Loser's bracket game, TBA
Saturday, June 5
Loser's bracket final, TBA
Monday, June 7
Sectional championship game, TBA