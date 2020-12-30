The 2021 season is set to begin this coming weekend for Tyler Mileto and the West Virginia University wrestling team.
Mileto, a 285-pound heavyweight, is a redshirt freshman on the WVU team. Mileto is a Logan High School graduate and a former member of the WVU football and wrestling teams.
“As a former coach and teacher of Tyler I couldn’t be more proud,” Jason Davis said. “Guts, strong will and determination are enough if you are willing to put in the work.”
Mileto saw action on Sunday at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown with the WVU wrestle-offs as all members of the team competed in hard-fought battles throughout the day with hops of landing themselves starting spots in third-year coach Tim Flynn’s lineup.
Mileto lost a match of Michael Wolfgram on Sunday in the inter-squad match.
Eight of WVU’s true freshmen also competed in the event.
West Virginia’s shortened 2021 season is set to begin soon.
The Mountaineers’ home schedule consists of one quad and one tri-meet, as well as duals against Big 12 foes Northern Colorado and Iowa State.
“Any schedule is a sight for sore eyes, and we are really excited to get this season going,” Coach Flynn said. “We have a really young team, but we also have more talent than we have had the last couple years. We are just anxious to get started and see where we stand in terms of competition.”
The 2021 season is set to get under way this Sunday, Jan. 10 as WVU is set to host a quad meet against Kent State, Ohio and Virginia Tech at the WVU Coliseum. Matches are set to begin at noon.
Two more home meets are then on the slate.
On Sunday, Jan. 17, WVU is set to host Bucknell and Oklahoma in a tri-match.
After a week off, WVU then hosts Northern Colorado on Sunday, Jan. 31.
On Feb. 6, West Virginia heads to Laramie, Wyoming for a dual match against the homestanding Wyoming Cowboys. Following that match, WVU travels to Greeley, Colorado, for a pair of neutral-site matches against Air Force and Fresno State later that evening.
The team continues its road swing with a tri-meet (Oklahoma State and Missouri) in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Feb. 14.
The regular season then caps off on Feb. 19 with a home match against Iowa State.
The Big 12 Championships, set for March 6-7, are then set to follow. This year’s conference tourney is slated to be played at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers’ 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WVU did have some success as redshirt junior Noah Adams was the nation’s second-seeded wrestler at 197 pounds heading into the NCAA Tournament when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“With everything going on, we are very grateful for the opportunity to compete,” Flynn said. “So many people have had it way worse than us, people getting sick, people losing their businesses, people losing loved ones, so it is a real blessing for us to get out there and do what we love to do.”