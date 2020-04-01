The 2020 spring sports season was supposed to be a new era for Logan’s Summer Collins.
Collins, who had a successful collegiate softball career at NAIA Kentucky Christian, had entered her coaching world, staying on at KCU as a first year grad assistant.
The Knights had already logged 22 games this spring, going 10-12, put saw their season shut down after the proverbial stuff hit the fan amid the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
“Things were going great,” said Collins, a Logan High School graduate, who was an NAIA All-American last season for Kentucky Christian. “My first year coaching was all about me becoming a student of the game again, soaking up all the knowledge I could obtain while feeding it back into my team. I have a totally different outlook on coaching and the effort all coaches put in behind the scenes to make their teams successful. It’s a hard job that demands all your time, but watching your athletes learn and grow is worth every second.”
The shutdown of the season affected all college sports nationwide.
KCU last played on March 11, falling in a doubleheader at Shawnee State, 2-0 and 5-0.
The Knights had won four home games prior to that, sweeping Allen University on March 8, 14-1 and 16-1, and then taking two on March 10 vs. Miami University-Hamilton, 10-2 and 9-1.
“I’m devastated for the girls,” Collins said. “They were slowly starting to come into their own as competitors, and the future was looking bright. When our coaching staff broke the news to the team you could see the panic and devastation on their faces. A lot of questions were left unanswered, and our team never got to know what this season truly held for them.”As the virus has spread, that’s also raised a lot of questions for many. What about high school proms? What about graduations? See, that’s the kind of stuff that hurts my heart,” Collins said. “Senior year is such a special time, memories they will remember forever. Hopefully this is all over sooner than later. Hoping for a vaccine soon.”
Collins said she has enjoyed her time at the small school, located in Grayson, Kentucky, just to the west of the Huntington/Ashland/Ironton Tri-Cities area.
“It’s a small town/family atmosphere,” she said. “People care about your well being and will do anything to help you succeed. It’s a place that has a rich culture in developing strong men and women through Christ. Kentucky Christian is a place I call home, and I plan on coming back next year to finish what we started.
“My future plans are to stay at KCU as an assistant for another year and learn as much as I can, and then become a collegiate head coach in the upcoming years.”
Collins was a two-sport standout at Logan High School, starring for former Coach Randy Robinette’s softball team and also being a member of Coach Kevin Gertz’s 2013 LHS girls’ basketball team, which advanced all the way to the Class AAA state championship game.
“That 2013 team was special. I’ve never been apart of something that impacted the town like that. Good times,” Collins said. “It was something out of a movie, luck and rhythm peaked at the right time for us that year. I was really bummed to see this all go down this year because the Logan boys seemed to really have a chance to be in the history books. It’s heartbreaking for those young athletes, I couldn’t imagine being a senior and working so hard for it to end like this.”
Collins has a big senior season last year at KCU.
She was the Knights’ starting center fielder and was one of the top players nationally in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) and also NAIA.
She was a First-Team All-American in both and was also a First-Team All-Mid South Conference pick.
Collins finished the 2019 season with a .520 batting average with 103 hits, eight triples, 53 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. She ranked inside the top 35 nationally in 15 different statistical categories along with six in the top 10 during the regular season.
Collins hit .494 during the regular season for the Knights, good for 14th nationally at the NAIA level.
She was second in total hits (89), fifth in steal attempts (47) and hits per game (1.745), seventh in stolen bases (42), ninth in steal attempts per game (0.922), and 10th in triples (7). She also ranked nationally total runs scored (14th; 57), and total bases (34th; 107).
Collins helped lead Kentucky Christian to the NAIA World Series, eventually being ousted with a 6-1 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University at Troutville, Virginia, and seeing its season come to an end at 24-34.
“My senior year was a time where years of preparation met opportunity and I was fortunate enough to capitalize throughout the year,” she said.
At Logan, Collins was a First-Team All-State pick her senior year with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs. She led Logan to a 25-6 record and regional championship that season. She also played in the North-South All-Star game.
She said coaching was something that interested her as time passed.
“It was something I wanted to do because I loved the competition of the game so much, but doubted that I was capable,” Collins said. “Fortunately for me I got to play under an incredibly strong, and passionate woman coach (Lindsay Noe) at Logan that inspired me to believe that women can be successful coaches in any sport. I credit a lot of my coaching style to Lindsay Noe.”
During her senior year last season, Collins was asked if she wanted to get into coaching.
“I’ll never forget coming back from our spring break trip last year and our coaches had a swift conversation with me about my future and how they would love to have me on staff for the upcoming year and it was a no-brainer to accept,” she said. “I owe a lot to my coaching staff for helping me get to the next level of my career.”
Kentucky Christian’s head coach is Dave Miller.
Some players of note were on this year’s Knights’ team, including: Bryn Osburn and Riley Shirkey of Spring Valley High School; Whitney Sansom of Wayne; Sarah Fisher of Poca; and Sydney Houck of Winfield.