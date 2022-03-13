LOGAN – Logan High School's Hannah Thompson is moving on to the next level.
The senior LHS tennis athlete signed a national letter-of-intent on Tuesday, March 8, to play collegiate tennis at the University of Pikeville in Pikeville, Ky.
Thompson was a Class AA/A state champion last season in doubles and was state runner-up in No. 1 girls' singles. Thompson and her doubles partner Savannah Baisden finished the 2021 season with a perfect 34-0 record.
She helped lead the LHS tennis team to a state runner-up finish last year as well.
“She's been our number one seed since her sophomore year,” Logan coach Justin Turner said of Thompson. “She was the No. 1 doubles girls' champion last year with her partner Savannah Baisden, who has graduated. They were undefeated.”
Turner said Thompson brings an overall game to the hardcourts.
“She hits with a lot of pace,” he said. “She's real consistent and has a great serve and volley game. Her ground strokes are good as well and she has a great backhand. She's an overall all-around good player.”
Thompson said she's excited to go to UPike.
“I'm very excited. I did not want these last four years to be my last,” she said. “So I decided to make four more. Last year was a great experience. I hope everyone can experience that.”
Thompson said she starting playing tennis in the sixth grade.
“I started a little late,” she said. “But the hard work has paid off.”
Turner said Thompson and his Lady Cats' squad are expecting to have another big season this spring.
“Our girls team I expect to be right back to where we were last year, if not better than last year,” he said. “We did lose one senior but we've reloaded and we've got everybody back. We also picked up a few freshmen who are girls' basketball players. On the boys' side, we can win it all. That's the goal. We have high hopes and high expectations with a senior dominated team. One of them, Jackson Akers, has already signed to play collegiately.”
Turner said his squad has greatly benefitted the last decade from having the indoor courts at the Chief Logan Rec Center.
Logan will once again host the 12-team Class AA/A regional tennis tourney this year at both the high school courts and the Rec Center.
“We've been lucky to have the Rec Center,” Turner said. “We get 22 matches to play in the season and we get all of those in because if we have bad weather we can use the indoor facility. That really helps us. Some teams only get in 12 to 14 matches. We are able to host the regionals because we have some indoor courts. A lot of teams don't have that.”
Thompson said she plans on getting a Master's Degree in psychology at Pikeville.
“Pikeville is a smaller school and a private school and I think I can succeed there,” she said.