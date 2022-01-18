LOGAN — It’s been a lonely pool this season for the Logan High School swimming team.
The Water Cats, coached by Elizabeth Gillette, an LHS math teacher and also the Logan golf coach, have just three swimmers — all female.
Logan, however, has turned in some nice performances so far during the 2021-22 swimming season.
The Water Cats are made up of seniors Rosey Gillette and Abigayl Curry and sophomore Jen Colley.
The team has participated in four meets thus far.
The first meet was the Belfry Invitational held at the Pikeville YMCA against Kentucky schools Belfry, Boyd County, Montgomery County, Johnson Central, Ashland Paul Blazer, and West Virginia’s Mingo Central.
Rosey Gillette claimed three first-place finishes in the girls’ division: the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:42.9, the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:16.12, and the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:05.3.
The second meet was the Belfry Christmas Invitational held against many of the same teams.
Gillette enjoyed three first-place finishes in the girls’ category and two personal best times: 100 Butterfly (1:14.0), 200 Individual Medley (2:39.8), and the 100 Free (1:07.34.)
Colley grabbed a third-place finish in the 50 Free with a time of 2:35.31.
Logan’s third meet was hosted by WV Wild at Teays Valley, and the battle ensued between Parkersburg, Beckley Woodrow Wilson, Charleston Catholic, Hurricane, Huntington, Buffalo, Man and Mingo Central.
Gillette fought hard to bring home two first-place finishes: 200 Individual Medley (2:40.14) and the 100 Butterfly (1:12.5), a personal best time.
Logan was then back to Belfry for their fourth meet for the Battle of the Border.
Gillette held on to two first-place finishes in the 100 Butterfly (1:15.9) and the Individual Medley (1:16.3) and slid into a second-place finish in the 100 Free with a time of 1:06.7.
Logan is scheduled to compete again on Friday at the WV Wild Invitational at Teays Valley and back in Pikeville on Jan. 25.
The Water Cats then participate at their home pool, the Chief Logan Rec Center, on Jan. 29, in the Cardinal Conference meet.
The Wildcats will then finish their season in the regional meet at Marshall University on Feb. 5.
The state meet is set to be held on Feb. 19 at WVU.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.