CHAPMANVILLE — Last year was an anomaly.
In the COVID disrupted 2020 high school football season Corridor G rivals Chapmanville and Scott were not able to play each other.
That broke a string of 67 straight years of the Tigers and the Skyhawks playing each other on the gridiron going all the way back to 1953.
The football rivalry is set to resume on Friday night after a one-year hiatus as Chapmanville (1-3 overall, 1-3 in the Cardinal Conference), hosts Scott (3-1, 2-1) at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s been a spirited and even rivalry over the years.
How even has it been?
Going into Friday night’s clash, the series is tied, 33-33-1. The much improved Skyhawks will try to snap a five-game skid to the Tigers. The two teams last played each other in 2019 at Chapmanville with the Tigers coming out on top in a 14-13 squeaker.
Scott last beat the Tigers, 39-14, in 2014.
Chapmanville is coming off last week’s 29-18 win at Nitro as the Tigers notched their first win of the season.
Scott, coached by first-year mentor Jeremy Dolin, rolled 48-20 over Class A county rival Sherman in a non-conference affair.
CRHS coach James Barker said it’s good to have Scott back on the schedule.
“We had played Scott every year since 1953. We were disappointed that we weren’t able to play last year,” he said. “That’s a rivalry that we take a lot of pride in. We try to get that win every year because this rivalry is very important to us.”
The Skyhawks tallied 29 fourth-quarter points last week against the Tide, turning the game into a blowout.
Scott is led by QB Matt Frye, who zinged a 51-yard TD pass to freshman Carson Brinegar in the win.
Frye later passed an 11-yard strike to Landon Stone, who also scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run.
Scott also had two scores on defense — an electrifying 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brinegar and a 71-yard fumble return by Stone.
Stone had four touchdowns on the night, also hauling in a TD pass from Frye in the final period which covered 71 yards.
Cooper Martin added a short TD dive for the Skyhawks.
“Offensively, they are very fast,” Barker said of Scott. “They have good players in Brinegar, who is very fast, and have Cooper Martin and Frye, who is pretty good. He can chuck it around. They can do a lot of things. They are also very well coached.”
Barker said getting last week’s win was big for his team.
“Getting the first one is always important,” he said. “I thought our kids played hard. We were physical up front. I thought Brody Dalton played the game really well before he went out. He had 100 yards rushing by the half and close to a 100 yards passing. He did a great job. Kohl Farmer ran with the ball really well late in the game and helped us close it out. I thought our offensive line also played very well. We rushed for over 200 yards and that’s the second game that we’ve done that.
“We could be 3-1. We’ve lost two games by four points. We’re moving in the right direction and we have to keep that momentum moving forward.”
Dalton left last week’s game with a cut on his non-throwing left hand which required 11 stitches.
“It happened on a tackle and we’re not really sure how it happened. It was really weird,” Barker said. “He had to have 11 stitches. He’s OK but his status is still up in the air for this week. He doesn’t have to practice this week and will be ready to go if we need him. We’re in a wait-and-see mode.”
Barker said area fire fighters and police officers will be honored at the game.
“We are going to be honoring our fire fighters and police officers in the Town of Chapmanville. We are trying to get more community involvement to the people that need to be honored and thanked,” he said.
----
---
Chapmanville vs. Scott Football Series
(Series tied 33-33-1):
2019: Chapmanville 14, Scott 13
2018: Chapmanville 48, Scott 14
2017: Chapmanville 41, Scott 38
2016: Chapmanville 27, Scott 12
2015: Chapmanville 48, Scott 16
2014: Scott 39, Chapmanville 14
2013: Chapmanville 20, Scott 13
2012: Scott 40, Chapmanville 21
2011: Chapmanville 20, Scott 16
2010: Chapmanville 62, Scott 20
2009: Scott 32, Chapmanville 8
2008: Chapmanville 16, Scott 7
2007: Chapmanville 21, Scott 20
2006: Scott 33, Chapmanville 0
2005: Scott 30, Chapmanville 0
2004: Scott 20, Chapmanville 6
2003: Scott 18, Chapmanville 0
2002: Scott 42, Chapmanville 34
2001: Scott 26, Chapmanville 0
2000: Chapmanville 18, Scott 15
1999: Chapmanville 33, Scott 8
1998: Scott 28, Chapmanville 14
1997: Chapmanville 14, Scott 8
1996: Chapmanville 20, Scott 9
1995: Chapmanville 27, Scott 6
1994: Scott 42, Chapmanville 8
1993: Chapmanville 43, Scott 7
1992: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1991: Chapmanville 15, Scott 12
1990: Chapmanville 15, Scott 6
1989: Chapmanville 25, Scott 21
1988: Chapmanville 21, Scott 12
1987: Chapmanville 15, Scott 0
1986: Chapmanville 40, Scott 14
1985: Chapmanville 22, Scott 8
1984: Scott 19, Chapmanville 8
1983: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1982: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1981: Scott 34, Chapmanville 0
1980: Scott 52, Chapmanville 0
1979: Chapmanville 25, Scott 19
1978: Scott 6, Chapmanville 0
1977: Scott 11, Chapmanville 8
1976: Scott 20, Chapmanville 8
1975: Chapmanville 14, Scott 8
1974: Scott 14, Chapmanville 8
1973: Scott 42, Chapmanville 6
1972: Scott 33, Chapmanville 14
1971: Scott 0, Chapmanville 0 (tie)
1970: Chapmanville 16, Scott 14
1969: Scott 12, Chapmanville 6
1968: Scott 33, Chapmanville 13
1967: Scott 57, Chapmanville 19
1966: Chapmanville 13, Scott 7
1965: Chapmanville 27, Scott 7
1964: Scott 15, Chapmanville 6
1963: Scott 13, Chapmanville 0
1962: Chapmanville 7, Scott 0
1961: Scott 13, Chapmanville 6
1960: Chapmanville 19, Scott 0
1959: Scott 25, Chapmanville 6
1958: Scott 13, Chapmanville 12
1957: Scott 21, Chapmanville 6
1956: Scott 45, Chapmanville 0
1955: Scott 26, Chapmanville 0
1954: Scott 19, Chapmanville 0
1953: Scott 38, Chapmanville 0