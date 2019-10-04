NITRO -- The question going into Friday night's Logan-Nitro game was this.
Was anyone going to play any defense?
That came a week after Logan surrendered 70 points in a 70-34 loss at home to Winfield and Nitro gave up 56 to Wayne but still beat the winless Pioneers in a 64-56 shootout.
Nitro was able to play enough defense this time and had another offensive explosion of its own as the Wildcats toppled Logan 57-22 the "Battle of the Wildcats" on homecoming night at Nitro High School's Underwood Field.
Nitro quarterback Trevor Lowe reached the end zone five times on runs of 6, 1, 3, 38 and 1 and with the win, helped his team even its record to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Nitro reached the psychological .500 barrier and have already matched last season's win total just six weeks into the regular season. Nitro leads Logan 6-3 in the all time series and have won three out of the last four meetings.
Logan stayed winless and dropped to 0-6, 0-5, last place in the league. Logan has lost eight out of its last nine games going back to last season.
Logan is scheduled to host Scott next Friday night in its annual homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan High School's Willis-Nisbet Stadium. Nitro hits the road for a game at Mingo Central on Friday in a 7 p.m. kick.
In other Logan County action, Class AA No. 6-ranked Man improved to 6-0 on the season with Friday night's 44-0 homecoming victory over winless Lincoln County (0-6). Chapmanville won its third straight game and evened its record to 3-3 with Friday night's 32-7 win at Herbert Hoover (2-4).
Look for more details on the game and also the Man and Chapmanville games in Wednesday's Logan Banner print edition and also online at www.loganbanner.com.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com