Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.