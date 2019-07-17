The Mid-American Conference seems to like Chapmanville Regional High School's Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Three MAC schools have now offered the 6-foot-9 senior a basketball scholarship.
Kent State, located in Kent, Ohio, is the latest.
Killen tweeted out the news on Twitter on Friday saying, "Blessed to pick up an offer from Kent State."
Akron and Ohio, two other MAC schools, had previously offered Killen scholarships.
The All-Stater recently has landed Division I offers from Temple, George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville and Old Dominion.
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall and East Tennessee State.
Killen, who is currently playing AAU ball this summer with the All-Ohio Red team, averaged 16 points a game last season for the Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot blocker and rebounder. He's led Chapmanville to back-to-back Class AA state championships.
Despite being classified as a Mid-Major, Kent State has a rich basketball tradition and has been one of the top basketball teams in the MAC for the last 20-plus years.
The Golden Flashes' high water mark came in 2002 when Kent State ran off a series of shocking upsets in the NCAA Tournament, eventually reaching the Elite Eight. To date, it's the best ever finish on the national level by a MAC basketball team.
Led by Trevor Huffman, Andrew Mitchell, Demetric Shaw, and Eric Thomas and junior transfer Antonio Gates, a future NFL and Pro Bowl tight end with the San Diego Chargers, Kent State defeated Oklahoma State (69-61) and Alabama (71-58) and then defeated Pitt (78-73 in OT) in the Sweet Sixteen. An 81-69 loss to Indiana in the Elite Eight at UK's Rupp Arena ended the Golden Flashes' season at 30-6.
The Golden Flashes have since made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2006, 2008 and 2017 and have other tourney appearances in 1999 and 2001.
Kent State has reached the NIT nine times and the CIT on five occasions.
The Golden Flashes have recorded 18 winning records in its last 20 seasons, going .500 twice. The last losing campaign was way back in the 1997-98 season.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.