CHAPMANVILLE — Connor Marcum is an old hand at being part of a new swimming program.
The Chapmanville Regional High School senior will build on that experience as he becomes a member of the Shawnee State University Bears.
By signing with Shawnee State during a Friday, Nov. 23 ceremony at CRHS, Marcum became the first Logan County student-athlete to accept a college swimming scholarship. He will be a part of the Bears first-ever swimming team.
Connor Marcum said that he is “proud to be part of the new program that they have created at Shawnee State University,” adding, “I’ll be part of the inaugural swim team there, and I hope to do great things when I get there.”
Marcum has been swimming for the Chapmanville Tigers since his freshman year, which was also the second year of competition for the Tigers swim program. His head coach at Chapmanville is his mother, Linley Marcum, while Connor’s father, Chris Marcum, is the Tigers assistant swim coach.
“As parents we’re super proud of Connor, and we couldn’t imagine a better fit for him both academically and athletically,” Linley Marcum remarked. Marcum believes that Connor’s signing will help open doors for swimmers from all three Logan County high schools, by letting them know that “it is possible to participate in a sport which you enjoy, and also have it help fund a college education.”
Shawnee State head swim coach Gerald Cadogan attended Connor’s signing ceremony. Cadogan was hired in July to establish the new Bears program.
“Connor is a great athlete, and at Shawnee we’re looking to get great student-athletes that can be successful both in the water and in the classroom, and he fits that bill,” Cadogan said. “I know that some of Connor’s best swimming is ahead of him, so I’m grateful that he has trusted me with getting him to his prime, and I’m excited to work with him next year.”
Shawnee State University, founded in 1986, is a public university located near the Ohio River in Portsmouth, Ohio, with an enrollment of over 3,200 students.