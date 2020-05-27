HUNTINGTON — It has been nearly 22 years since former Marshall kicker Billy Malashevich delivered the sound of a dull thud that quieted nearly 80,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
That dull thud was the sound of his right foot striking the football true, which led Marshall to a 24-21 victory — its first-ever win over an SEC opponent.
For those watching on television, there was the roar of more than 78,000 trying to distract Malashevich, followed by silence and the signature voice of play-by-play announcer Keith Morehouse as the ball sailed through the uprights.
“And Marshall has done the unthinkable in Columbia, South Carolina!” Morehouse proclaimed while alongside Sonny Randle.
For Malashevich, the final moments of that contest are etched in his mind forever — especially that final kick from 37 yards out.
“They were very loud and players are hootin’ and hollerin’ at you, too, but to be honest, in that moment, it’s going so fast that you are blocking everything out,” Malashevich said. “You are essentially out there by yourself and it’s just like one of those times when I was out their practicing on my own. It’s just you and the ball.”
Malashevich’s kick and Morehouse’s call are the lasting memories of that win, but the former Herd kicker and current Spring Valley football assistant said it was a game full of such memories.
Perhaps the game’s biggest play came on the drive preceding Malashevich’s kick.
South Carolina had possession in a tie game and was looking for a go-ahead score after rallying from a 21-10 deficit to knot things up late in the fourth quarter.
At the time, Malashevich was watching helplessly on the sidelines, along with the offense. That’s when Dani Derricott turned the game around, stepping in front of an Anthony Wright pass at midfield and returning it to the South Carolina 22-yard line.
“Dani Derricott made the interception there at the end of the game that put us in the position to kick a field goal for the win,” Malashevich said. “They were actually driving and looking to score for the win. I saw it happen and I immediately went back and started getting ready.”
There was also a 7-yard scoring run on a fumblerooski by Doug Chapman, who finished with 151 yards on 29 carries for the Herd. That scoring run gave Marshall a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.
It wasn’t just that Marshall won the game, either. It was how it won it. The Herd was the aggressor from the start, taking a 7-0 lead following a 13-yard scoring pass from Chad Pennington to Lanier Washington. The Herd then built its lead to two scores using a balanced offense and stingy defense that kept the Gamecocks at bay.
Many thought that once Randy Moss left, Marshall would be just another team, but the win over South Carolina served to show the Herd’s program was established, even as a newcomer to Division I-A.
“Randy put us on the map, but that was kind of our coming out party nationwide,” Malashevich said. “To beat an SEC school really put everyone on notice that we were special. In just our second year out of I-AA, that doesn’t happen very often.
“It was a surreal scene. We had a great group of guys in that class and a lot of guys stepped up and made plays in big moments. It was a great time to be a part of the Herd.”