PINEVILLE - It's been a good week so far for the Man 10-12-year-old All-Stars, which have gone 2-0 in the District 2 Tournament at Pineville's Mike Cooper Memorial Complex.
Man shut out Tug Valley 10-0 on Saturday in the opener, then came back to win 4-2 on Sunday over Oceana, which had received a first-round bye.
Man (2-0) was scheduled to play county rival Logan (1-0) on Tuesday in the winner's bracket of the double elimination tournament.
Logan advanced with a 4-3 win over Madison on Sunday in an extra inning thriller. Madison had opened the tourney with a 14-4 win in four innings over Pineville on Saturday. Logan also had received a first-round bye.
Only six teams are in the tournament and Chapmanville did not field a team for this year's event.
In Monday's game, Pineville defeated Oceana 5-4 in a loser's bracket elimination game. Tug Valley played Madison but no score was available.
Pineville advanced to play the Madison/Tug Valley winner in a Tuesday loser's bracket game.
On Wednesday, the Logan/Man loser plays an undetermined team in the loser's bracket final.
The district championship game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. A second final would be played on Friday at 6 if necessary.
In Saturday's Man/Tug Valley game, Man's Braden Compton was 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in one run. His RBI single in the fifth made it 10-0 as the game was stopped due to the mercy rule.
Cody Walls was 2-for-2 for Man and scored three runs. Hayden Fraley was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Trace Doty also had a hit and an RBI.
Gabe Whitt had Tug Valley's only hit in the fifth inning, which broke up a no-hitter.
Man pitchers Braxton Messer, Compton and Fraley all combined on the one-hitter. Messer started and struck out five. Compton had three strikeouts and Fraley four. Man struck out the side in the first, second and fourth innings
In Sunday's Logan/Madison game, Logan tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, then pushed a run across in the last half of the seventh to get the win.
No game statistics were available.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.