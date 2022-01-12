MAN — The Man High School football team has completed the 2022 schedule.
Two new teams dot the schedule — one old rival and a new foe.
The Hillbillies are scheduled to host fellow Class A team Parkersburg Catholic on Oct. 21 in its annual homecoming game. The only other time Man played the Crusaders in its history was way in the 2009 Class A playoffs, resulting in a 25-20 win by Man at home.
The Billies would go on to play in the Class A state championship, falling 27-7 to Weirton Madonna in the Wheeling Super Six.
Man’s other new opponent in 2022 is Class AA Wyoming East.
The Billies the lead Warriors 8-5 in the all-time series which dates back to 1999.
Man and Wyoming East have not played each other since a two-game home-and-away series in 2018-19. Man won both of those games over the Warriors, 30-22 and 24-21.
The Billies play East on the road this fall on Sept. 23.
Wyoming East and Parkersburg Catholic replace Wheeling Central and Point Pleasant on the grid schedule. Man has gone 0-4 against those teams the last two years.
Man, which went 4-6 last season and are led by head coach Harvey Arms, is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Aug. 25 at county rival Logan.
The Billies then host Class A Mount View on Sept. 2 in Man’s annual Hall of Fame Game. Man then hosts Class AA Westside on Sept. 9 and play at 2A Mingo Central on Sept. 23.
Following the game with East, Man hits the road at Class A Buffalo on Sept. 30.
Man’s bye week is Oct. 7.
The Billies then host Class AA Independence on Oct. 14 and host Parkersburg Catholic the following week.
Man closes out on Oct. 28 at Class A Tug Valley and hosts Class AA team and county rival Chapmanville on Nov. 4 on Senior Night.
The Billies are looking for their first post-season berth since 2019 when Man was 8-3 and lost 48-16 at Bluefield in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Man vs. Wyoming East All-Time Series (Man leads 8-5):
2019: Man 30, Wyoming East 22
2018: Man 24, Wyoming East 21
2009: Man 61, Wyoming East 0
2008: Man 15, Wyoming East 0
2007: Wyoming East 26, Man 6
2006: Man 13, Wyoming East 6
2005: Man 42, Wyoming East 24
2004: Wyoming East 14, Man 13
2003: Man 43, Wyoming East 14
2002: Man 19, Wyoming East 13
2001: Wyoming East 66, Man 30
2000: Wyoming East 52, Man 6
1999: Wyoming East 35, Man 13
2022 Man High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 25: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: Mount View (Hall of Fame Game), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: BYE WEEK
Oct. 14: Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: Parkersburg Catholic (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Chapmanvillle (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (4-6):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, W 7-6
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, L 21-49
Oct. 1: Buffalo, W 20-6
Oct 5: at Mount View, L 21-45
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, L 7-74
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, L 14-41
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, W 35-28
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, L 28-40