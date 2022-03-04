LOGAN – The Man High School boys' basketball team breezed to an 85-28 win over Van on Thursday night in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
The win advanced No. 2-ranked Man (20-2) into Saturday night's sectional championship game against No. 9 Tug Valley (12-10).
Van, which lost to Man three times this season, saw its 2021-22 round ball campaign come to a close at 3-20.
Four Hillbillies reached double figures in scoring.
Caleb Blevins led Man's balanced attack with 18 points. Jeremiah Harless netted 16 and Aden Martin and James Scites tossed in 10 points each.
Jax McCarty led Van with eight points.
The Billies raced out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and led 24-2 after one.
Van's only bucket in the first frame was a basket by McCarty.
Man continued the onslaught in the second period.
Blevins completed an old fashioned three-point play to make it 29-5 with 6:20 to go until halftime.
Martin later scored on a layup with 5:15 left, making it 35-5.
With 3:50 to go, Man reserve Hall-Montgomery scored two on a layup, pushing it to 39-5.
Later, the lead swelled to 40 points as Scites scored on an easy layup, giving Man a 47-7 lead.
From there, Man outscored the Bulldogs 7-0 to grab a 54-7 halftime bulge. Walls drained a 3 during the run.
The Billies outscored Van 30-5 in the second quarter.
Harless put the finishing touches on the win with a two-handed slam dunk in the third quarter.
Man then emptied its bench, taking a 70-21 lead after three and coasting the rest of the way.
The Billies shot a sizzling 66.7% from the floor in the first half, sinking 24 of 36 shots. Van was just 2 of 25 from the floor for 8 percent.
Man scored 22 points of turnovers in the first half alone.
Trey Brown added nine points for Man as he netted a trio of 3-pointers. Andrew Cozart and Jacob Walls had six points each. Brady Hall-Montgomery and Colton Miller netted four points apiece. Jordan Adams chipped in with two points.
Brayden Roe had four points for Van. Payton Pauley and Bryon Stewart had three each. Gavin Branham, Shaun Booth, Brady Green, Josh Marcum and Jacob Reed all had two points.
Thursday's contest was the final high school game for its two seniors, Pauley and Roe.
