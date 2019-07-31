SOUTH CHARLESTON - The Man All-Stars advanced to the 10-12-year-old Little League State Championship game with a 3-2 win Tuesday over Hurricane at Little Creek Park in South Charleston in the winner's bracket final.
Man, 3-0 in state tourney play and the District 2 champions, had moved on with Sunday's 2-1 win over defending state champion Barboursville. The Man All-Stars opened the state tournament with a 13-7 win over Princeton on Saturday.
Man broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning in Tuesday night's game.
Braxton Messer walked, Cody Walls was hit by a pitch and Gavin Cline walked to load up the bases with nobody out.
Trace Doty then drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run as Man led 3-2.
Hurricane got out of the jam with a double play and a pop out but the damage was done.
Man relief pitcher Cameron Gerace then sat down Hurricane one-two-three in the top of the sixth to end the game and send Man to the state championship game. Gerace, Sunday's starting pitcher against Barboursville, came on from the bullpen in the fifth inning and helped Man get out of a jam by retiring two batters. He faced five batters and got all of them out.
Hurricane had tied the game 2-2 in the fifth off Man starter Cody Walls as Larry Hodges delivered a two-run double.
Man dented the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as Gavin Cline walked and later scored on a fielder's choice.
The Man All-Stars then went up 2-0 in the third as Gerace doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice play off the bat of Braxton Messer.
Braden Compton, Walls and Casey Paynter added hits for Man.
Hodges was 2-for-2 for Hurricane.
Paul Adkins is thesports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.