PINEVILLE - For the second straight year the Man 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars are headed to the state tournament.
Man wrapped up its second consecutive District 2 championship with Thursday's 13-0 win over Madison at Pineville.
It was also the second straight shutout win for the Man All-Stars in the district championship game. Last year, Man was a 15-0 winner over Tug Valley in the finals.
The Man All-Stars, which were a 12-2 winner over Logan in the semifinals, are set to play in the West Virginia Major Little League State Tournament, which begins July 19 at South Charleston.
Man brushed off Madison in four innings as the game was stopped due to the 10-run mercy rule. Man scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.
Braxton Messer was the starting and winning pitcher for the Man All-Stars. He helped his own cause at the plate as he was 4-for-4 with three doubles and a triple.
Cody Walls went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single.
Braden Compton had a triple and a single and scored three runs for the Man All-Stars. Cameron Gerace also had two hits with a double and a single.
Gavin Cline and Hayden Farley both doubled. John D. Campbell and Casey Paynter each had singles.
In the win over Logan, Messer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two singles. Compton also had a big night at the plate as he was 3-for-5 with three singles. Walls had a triple and a single while Farley had a pair of singles.
Gerace, Cline, Campbell and Payter all singled.
William Bryant, the Logan pitcher, had the team's only hit. Logan batters struck out 11 times in the game.
Logan scored its only two runs in the third inning and trailed 5-2 after three. Man then tacked on a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
If you can't make it to South Charleston for the state tournament, Video Productions is scheduled to stream all the games on its Facebook page.
C-VILLE, MAN OUSTED: The Chapmanville 9-11-year-old all-stars were ousted from the State Little League Tournament at Shinnston as Chapmanville closed out with a 1-2 record.
Bridgeport eliminated Chapmanville with a 14-11 win on Monday in the loser's bracket.
Chapmanville, the District 2 champions, opened state tourney play on Saturday with a 7-2 win over Central Greenbrier, then lost on Sunday to Barboursville 16-4.
The Man Little League all-star softball team finished 0-2 in the state tourney which was held at Nitro.
Man lost 14-0 to Beckley on Saturday and then fell 11-2 to Nitro on Monday.
