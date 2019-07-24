SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Man All-Stars are just one win away from reaching their dream.
A state championship.
Man advanced to Thursday's 10-12-year-old Little League State Championship game with a 3-2 win Tuesday over Hurricane at Little Creek Park in South Charleston in the winner's bracket final.
Man, 3-0 in state tourney play and the District 2 champions, had moved on with Sunday's 2-1 win over defending state champion Barboursville. The Man All-Stars opened the state tournament with a 13-7 win over Princeton on Saturday.
Man is scheduled to play either Hurricane or Jefferson County in Thursday's state finals, set for 6 p.m., at South Charleston. Those two teams are set to play in an elimination game on Wednesday night.
Since the state tournament is double-elimination, undefeated Man is in the driver's seat and would have to be beaten twice.
If either Jefferson County or Hurricane beats Man on Thursday a second winner-take-all title game would be played on Friday night.
Man broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning in Tuesday night's game.
Braxton Messer walked, Cody Walls was hit by a pitch and Gavin Cline walked to load up the bases with nobody out.
Trace Doty then drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run as Man led 3-2. It ended up being the game-winning run.
Hurricane got out of the jam with a double play and a pop out but the damage was done.
Man relief pitcher Cameron Gerace then sat down Hurricane one-two-three in the top of the sixth to end the game and send Man to the state championship game.
Gerace, Sunday's starting pitcher against Barboursville, came on from the bullpen in the fifth inning and helped Man get out of a jam by retiring two batters. He faced five batters and got all of them out.
Hurricane had tied the game 2-2 in the fifth off Man starter Cody Walls as Larry Hodges delivered a two-run double.
Man dented the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as Gavin Cline walked and later scored on a fielder's choice.
The Man All-Stars then went up 2-0 in the third as Gerace doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice play off the bat of Braxton Messer.
Braden Compton, Walls and Casey Paynter added hits for Man.
Hodges was 2-for-2 for Hurricane.
If Man is able to win the state championship it would advance to the Southeast Regionals, set for August 2-7 at Warner Robins, Georgia.
Logan County was represented by the Logan All-Stars in the 2017 Southeast Regionals after Logan had won the state title.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Man Little League's 1969 state runner-up team.
BARBOURSVILLE ELIMINATED: For the first time since 2014, West Virginia's representative in the Southeast Region Little League Tournament will not be from Barboursville.
Jefferson County Little League snapped Barboursville's stranglehold on the title with a 2-0 victory over the District 1 and four-time state champion Barboursville Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Jefferson got its two runs in the first inning and then used the pitching of Connor Smith to limit Barboursville to three hits the rest of the way and giving the Pirates its second defeat of the double-elimination tournament.
Barboursville had lost to Man 2-1 Sunday to drop into the elimination bracket.
There, Barboursville defeated host Charleston Central Little League with a 7-0 victory. That game started Monday but rain followed by a power outage forced the contest to be picked up in the fourth inning Tuesday.
Barboursville's Cade Johnson allowed a walk and a single but got two strikeouts in the fifth and picked off a base runner to end the threat in the fifth inning and earned the win. Singles by Barboursville's Alex Cremeans and Riley Bowles, then a passed ball that moved the two runners into scoring position, set up a walk by Caden Vititoe to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth.
Johnson then singled and Wyatt Goad doubled to drive in three runs for a 5-0 Barboursville advantage.
The Pirates held a 7-0 advantage over Charleston to start the top of the sixth when Goad took over on the mound. Goad recorded the final three outs to seal the win. Corey Otzenberger had started the game on Monday and pitched four complete innings before the game was halted.
That win propelled the District 1 champions to an elimination bracket semifinal against Jefferson, who had defeated Summersville in the continuation of its game Monday.
