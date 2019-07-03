The Logan Banner
The Man All-Stars captured the District 2 Major League softball crown over the weekend by beating Pineville two games to one in the best-of-three series which was held in Pineville and Mullens.
Man outslugged Pineville 24-12 in Game 1, then lost 8-7 in the second game.
The Man All-Stars then took the crown in the decisive Game 3 with a resounding 11-1 victory.
Man team members include Kylie Blevins, Linzie Vanover, Shyanna Frye, Zoey Jackson, Harley Moore, Megan McCoy, Jaycee Brock, Braylee Thompson and Emilee Vanover.
Pineville team members include Carri Tilley, Haley Adkins, Carli Raye, Emma Simpson, Candice Clay, Lindsey Mullins, Mak Hatfield, Emily Stewart, Carlee Lane and Riley Cook.