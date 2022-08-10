MAN — The newest class of the Man High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced as seven Hillbilly graduates have been added to the group.
The newest additions to the Hall of Fame were announced by the Man Quarterback Club, which serves as the booster organization for the Man Hillbillies football team.
The newest class of inductees will be recognized and inducted on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2. On Friday night, the ‘Billies will host Mt. View in the first home game of the 2022 season.
The seven new inductees are:
ANDY COMBS
A 1941 graduate of Man High School, Andy Combs excelled in football for the Hillbillies for four years — two years in basketball. Andy was honored with the title “Best Athlete” in the 1941 school year. After graduation, Andy joined the U.S. Navy to defend our country during World War II in the Pacific.
After the war, Andy returned home, married the love of his life, Opal, and joined the family business, The Smoke House, with his dad John, eventually taking over the family business for 40 years. Andy also was a member of the Town of Man City Council from 1948-52; Mayor of Man from 1952-60; elected to the Logan County Commission for six years representing the Tridelphia District from 1961-67. He also worked in the maintenance division for the Logan County Board of Education for 14 years.
Throughout his life, Andy was an avid supporter of Tridelphia sports, contributing to the Man Little League programs. He was an avid Hillbilly fan and could be seen in the crowd cheering on the teams in all sports over the years. Andy and Opal had one son, Frank, who is married to Shelia Gollie. His grandchildren include Frank Combs II, who lives in North Carolina, and Holly Michelle Combs, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
TYRONE CALDWELL
Tyrone Caldwell, a 1985 graduate, played football and basketball. Many ‘Billie fans will remember seeing him under center at QB wearing #11 and his exploits on the football field under those Fright Night Lights. After graduation, Tyrone moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he has lived for the past 37 years.
Tyrone has raised three children, Tyrone, Whitney and Faith, who have blessed him with two beautiful granddaughters, Leilana and Arabella. In 2003, Tyrone became self-employed as he opened Caldwell Air Conditioning & Heating. He spends his spare time with his family when he is not on the golf course enjoying his favorite hobby.
MARK BRUMFIELD
A 1990 graduate at Man High School, Mark Brumfield played basketball, baseball in his junior/senior years for the Hillbillies and golf in his senior year. Honors he has received include Basketball: MHS Hustle Award, MHS Rebound Award, All Tournament team at St. Joseph’s Tournament. Averaged double/double in his senior year (14 points/14 rebounds), first points scored in MHS history in WV State Basketball Tournament, 1990 All-State. Mark continued playing basketball for WV Tech Golden Bears after transferring. Baseball honors include junior year 0.560 BA, 2 HR, 32 RBI’s; senior year 0.480 BA, 5 HR, 49 RBI’s. Mark has two game winning HR’s against Logan High School; one walk off in extra innings. He co-captained the 1990 All-County team and continued playing baseball for the Fairmont State Falcons with a 0.386 BA.
Mark attended Fairmont State for one year then transferred to WV Tech, graduated with an associate’s degree in drafting and design technology and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering. He began working for Guyan Machinery in Chapmanville designing mining products and overseeing fabrication. In 2001 he moved to North Carolina, where he worked for Corrflex Display and Packaging as an IE. He visited home many times, decided to return and work for Guyan again in Chapmanville. He moved to Poca and currently works in Hurricane for CIMCO Mechanical as an assistant project manager.
Mark married Kendra Gibson in April 2005. They have two children who love sports. Their son, Landon Ray Brumfield, is a sophomore at Poca High School and excels in track and field events where he has already received All-State honors. Their daughter, Delaney Rayne Brumfield, is a sixth-grader at Poca Middle School, where she plays both basketball and softball.
JAMES SHORT
James Short, a 1993 graduate of Man High School, has excelled in his service to the MHS football team. He began his volunteerism in 1999 for the team and became the trainer of both the football and basketball squads for Coach Arms. He is the treasurer for the Quarterback Club.
James has received first place recognition in auto extrication team and many safety awards in surface mining. After graduation, James joined Fire Station #200 as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Man where he served as lieutenant and chief. He worked for LEASA from 1997-2008 as an EMT. In 2010 he began working for Coronado Coal Co. as an equipment operator and was promoted to safety supervisor for Coronado Coal.
James married his wife, Rebecca, in 1996. They have two daughters. Samantha Short-Maynard married Noah Maynard, and their children are Amelia and Jonah Maynard. Olivia Short is a MHS graduate who is pursuing a college degree. To this day on Friday nights, the crowd can see James on the sidelines as he continues to assist with training and equipment for the MHS Hillbilly football team.
TJ BLEVINS
Tommy J. Blevins, a 1994 graduate for the MHS Billies, played basketball and golf. After attending Bluefield College in Virginia for a short time, he attended SWVCC to pursue a degree in criminal justice before joining the family business, American Mine Service, for the past 27 years.
TJ began coaching as an assistant to Jimmy Justice at MHS, then Harvey Arms. During those four years he helped coach Tyler Browning, his future brother-in-law. Afterward he began coaching his son, Caleb, and his classmates at the Buddy League Level. TJ began coaching Little League Baseball, travel teams and was part of the first 11-12-13 year-old state championships in Man’s history.
TJ was an assistant to Charlie Adkins at Man Middle School. The next year he became MHS head basketball coach. It was rough that first year but by the fifth season after improving each year, the Hillbillies brought home the first state basketball championship, defeating Pendleton County 43-36 in the Class A Championship.
TJ’s six years coaching has seen many records broken. From his son breaking the school record for 3’s in a game and state tournament. Seeing a rebounding record of 45 by Jeremiah Harless, to winning for the first time ever at both Wyoming East and Mingo Central. His team also set the all-time wins in a season with 22 and joins Coach Kelly Poston as the only two coaches to make back-to-back state tournament appearances.
In November 2002, TJ married the love of his life, Jessica. They live at Robinette, West Virginia, and are blessed with two children, Caleb and Kylie.
TABITHA JOHNSTON-SPENCE
A 2010 graduate of Man High School, Tabitha Johnston-Spence excelled as a cheerleader as a freshman and sophomore and played basketball and softball in grades 9-12. Recognitions and honors that Tabitha has garnered include All-State recognition in both softball and basketball, a member of the MHS 1,000 Point Club, state championships in softball in 2008 and 2009, state runner-up in 2010 with All-Tournament selection and participated in the North/South All-Star Softball game in 2010.
After graduation, Tabby attended Marshall University to pursue a bachelor’s in nursing. After graduation from Marshall in 2015, she began her nursing career in the pediatric intensive care unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Shortly afterward, she decided to return to Marshall for the master’s program in nursing, graduating in 2020. Her current job is as a nurse practitioner at King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Ashland, Kentucky.
In 2017, Tabitha married her high school sweetheart, Cory Spence. They reside in Barboursville with their daughter, Avery, and are expecting their son Jack to arrive in December. Tabby enjoys being a mom, spending time with her family and traveling.
JORDAN SIMPSON
Jordan Scott Simpson, a 2012 Man High School graduate, played and excelled in golf, basketball and baseball for the MHS Hillbillies. His honors and achievements include finishing third as a team in the golf state tournament 11 and 12th grade years and was the #1 seed in the state tournament his senior year. In basketball, Jordan became the All-Time Leading Scorer (1,785 points) at MHS, McDonald’s All-American Nominee as a senior, ESPN All-WV 2nd team as a junior, First Team All-State Captain, junior and senior years, All-Tournament Team state tournament senior year, North/South Game Selection 2012. In baseball, Jordan was a four-year starter for the Billies, All-Tournament Team 2012, First Team All-State 2012, two-time state runner-up freshman and sophomore years, North/South Game Selection 2012 and earned a scholarship to play at WV State.
Jordan played baseball at WV State from 2013-15. His team won back-to-back conference championships in 2014-15. Jordan led the conference in double plays and assists in his junior year. After college, Jordan was an assistant baseball coach at George Washington High School from 2016-18.
Jordan’s first daughter, Cambreigh Simpson, was born in August 2018. His married his wife, Rebecca, in 2021. Their second daughter, Payton, was born in December 2021. Currently, Jordan is the finance manager at Thornhill Ford and is coaching Little League Baseball.