The Man High School football team was scheduled to play at Calhoun County on Friday night in a game which was scheduled earlier in the season to fill the Hillbillies’ bye week.
Earlier in the week, however, Calhoun County called and canceled the game.
Calhoun County reportedly was told their health department advised them not to play due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game was going to be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
It left Man without an opponent to play this week.
Man hasn’t played a game since Sept. 30 when the Billies went to Mingo Central and beat the Miners 28-24.
The Billies (1-1) had opened the season with a 19-0 loss to three-time defending Class A state champion Wheeling Central.
Man is scheduled to see action again on Friday night at home against Independence.
Just three more games are left on the schedule as of now, all at home. Man is slated to host Point Pleasant on Oct. 23, host Tug Valley on Oct. 29 in a televised game, and then host Chapmanville on Nov. 6.