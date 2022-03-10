MAN – The Man Hillbillies are back.
Back in the state tournament.
The Class A defending state champion Man High School boys basketball team will have a shot at defending its state title next week in Charleston as the Billies downed Gilmer County, 88-66, on Wednesday night in the Class A Region 4 co-final at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man (22-2), ranked No. 2 in the state, also grabbed the No. 2 seed for the state tourney and are scheduled to play No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian (5-20) on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in one of the four quarterfinal games at the Charleston Coliseum.
Gilmer County's season came to an end at 7-17.
Man was led by a trio of players who scored 20 points or better. Jeremiah Harless led the way with 26 points. Trey Brown tossed in 23 and Aden Martin 20.
Billies' coach TJ Blevins was happy to have his team make it to the state tournament again.
Counting last year's 16-2 state championship game, Man is 38-4 over the last two seasons.
The Billies only had one returning starter back from last year's team in All-Stater Caleb Blevins, the coach's son. Harless stepped in from last year's sixth-man role and Jordan Adams emerged as the starting point guard. New faces Martin and Brown transferred from Logan. Top player from last year, Austin Ball, a 6-7 junior and last year's Class A State Player of the Year, transferred away to a Virginia prep school.
“Anytime you are going to Charleston you are doing something right with your program,” Coach Blevins said. “I'm tickled to death for these guys. At the beginning of the season, a lot of people had doubts with us. A lot of people didn't think we'd be where we are now. We've got one more net that we are looking at to cut. The Hillbillies are coming.”
Gilmer County, located in Glenville, was able to stay in the game thanks to the marksmanship of Dylan Buckins, who netted eight 3-pointers and closed out with a game-high 28 points.
The Titans trailed trailed just 49-39 with 2:57 left in the third after Buckins drilled a 3.
Man then went on a 12-1 run to close out the quarter, going on top 61-40 and finally putting the game away.
Caleb Blevins, who finished with eight points, finished off the run with a three-point play. James Scites added seven points, Adams two and Jayden Brown two off the bench with a last second bucket.
“We always say that every team we play shoots their best against us,” Coach Blevins said. “Gilmer came out and kids that we didn't expect were stroking it. We threw some different defenses at them but they just kept hitting and hitting. All of our players played well and I got good quality minutes out of James Scites tonight. He got some key rebounds and key layups there when we needed them.”
Man still scored 88 points but probably were not clicking on all cylinders.
“We weren't,” Coach Blevins said. “Caleb wasn't hitting. We came out a little in the first quarter but we still have not fired on all cylinders. If we can do that, we'll be very scary.”
Man led 19-7 after one quarter and 34-23 at the half.
Man's state tourney opponent, Greater Beckley, advanced to state with a 76-72 win over Webster County.
The Crusaders' poor record is misleading as GBC was forced to forfeit 12 games this season. Greater Beckley's on-court record is actually 17-8.
The top seed for the Class A state tournament is James Monroe (25-0). The Mavericks are set to open on Tuesday at 5:30 against No. 8 seed Madonna (17-7).
No. 6 Pendleton County (19-3) faces off with No. 3 Tucker County (23-2) on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The last Class A state game is Tuesday at 9 p.m. as No. 5 Cameron (18-6) takes on No. 4 Huntington St. Joe (18-7). The Irish toppled Tug Valley, 49-48, on Wednesday night in the other Class A Region 4 co-final.
–
2021-22 Man High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (22-2):
Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38
Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)
Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39
Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50
Dec. 28: at Sherman, W 84-59
Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, L 55-58
Jan. 3: at Tolsia, W 90-36
Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), W 106-48
Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, W 101-42
Jan. 21: Wyoming East, W 73-55
Jan. 25: Mercer Christian, W 72-64
Jan. 27: Mingo Central, W 56-52
Jan. 31: at Tug Valley, W 64-59
Feb. 2: Liberty-Raleigh, W 82-53
Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, W 74-59
Feb. 10: at Van, W 108-45
Feb. 15: Tug Valley, W 46-40
Feb. 17: Sherman, W 73-42
Feb. 18: Van, W 80-52
Feb. 22: Hurricane, W 78-61
Feb. 23: at Liberty-Raleigh, W 90-62
March 3: vs. Van (Class A sectionals at Logan), W 85-28
March 5: vs. Tug Valley (Class A sectionals at Logan), W 78-62
March 9: Gilmer County (Class A regionals at Man), W 88-66
March 15: vs. Greater Beckley Christian (Class A state tourney at Charleston), 1 p.m.