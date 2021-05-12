The Man baseball team dropped to 7-4 on the season with last Friday’s 14-8 loss at home to Charleston Catholic.
Both teams pounded out 14 hits in the slugfest.
Man catcher Preston Blankenship went 3-for-5 at the plate with one RBI. Josh Lambert was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Jace Adkins had two hits and one RBI.
Cameran Frye, Caleb Vance, Casey Hurley and Bo Thompson each had a hit. Hurley and Kaden Dickerson each knocked in a run.
The Irish led 8-0 after one half inning, however, Man rallied, plating two in the bottom of the first and five in the second to pull to within 8-7.
Catholic added one run in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
The Billies were slated to play at Chapmanville on Tuesday night. Man then heads to St. Albans on May 12 and to Westside on May 14. Man hosts Mingo Central on May 15 and plays at Charleston Catholic on May 17 in the rematch.
NITRO 9, CHAPMANVILLE 4: Chapmanville dropped to 4-11 on the season with Saturday’s 9-4 loss at Nitro.
The Wildcats swept the season series with the Tigers, also taking a 24-3 win back on April 13 in the season opener at Chapmanville.
Brayden Little and Drew Berry had two hits each for CRHS. Will Kirkendoll also had a hit.
Nitro outhit the Tigers 9-8.
The Wildcats broke a 2-2 tie with a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth, then added two more in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kirkendoll started for the Tigers, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing five earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Evan Plumley pitched the last 2 2/3 innings and yielded four earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
LOGAN 8, LINCOLN COUNTY 2: Logan pushed three runs across in the first inning and five more in the second and defeated Lincoln County, 8-2, on Thursday at Logan.
Korbin Bostic and Jake Ramey had two hits for the Wildcats.
Konnor Lowe, Corey Miller and Ryan Roberts all drove in two runs each.
Logan outhit the Panthers 8-7.
Seven Wildcats pitched in the game.
MAN 6, WAYNE 2: The Man baseball team won 6-2 in eight innings at Wayne on Thursday, May 6.
Tied 2-2 after seven innings, the Billies pushed four runs across in the top of the eighth then held off the Pioneers for the win.
Man outhit Wayne 10-6.
Vanced paced Man as he was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Kaden Dickerson, Man’s DH, went 3-for-4. Cam Frye also had two hits.
Preston Blankenship and Derek Veres each had a hit.
MAN 15, TUG VALLEY 0: Man rolled to a 15-0 win on May 4 at Tug Valley, plating eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to break the game wide open.
Man pitchers Cam Frye and Casey Hurley combined to toss a one-hitter in the game which was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Hillbillies pounded out 14 hits in the rout.
Caleb Vance was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Man. Frye was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs knocked in. Hurley also had two hits and a run batted in. J. Adkins was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Bo Thompson had a hit and two RBIs.
Kaden Dickerson and Preston Blankenship also had hits.
HERBERT HOOVER 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Homestanding Herbert Hoover plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth and mercied Chapmanville, 10-0, on Wednesday night at Falling Rock.
The Huskies outhit the Tigers 11-3.
Andrew Farley, Jaxson Turner and Jacob Topping all singled for CRHS.
Topping was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers.
WINFIELD 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Homestanding Winfield routed Chapmanville, 10-0, on Tuesday, May 4, ending the game in the fifth inning after a five-run fifth inning.
The Tigers were held to two hits, singles by Braydon Little and Jake Justice.
Evan Plumley was the starting and losing pitcher for CRHS. He struck out six over four innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on six hits and also issued a walk.
Winfield had eight hits.
CRHS committed four errors, to none for the Generals.