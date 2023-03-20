The Man Hillbillies baseball team poses for a picture after winning the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic at Tootie Carter Field in Man on Saturday. The ‘Billies defeated Westside 3-1 in their first game and then cruised past Sherman by a count of 8-1 to claim the title.
MAN — The Man Hillbillies baseball team opened up their 2023 season on Saturday by hosting the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic, and they scored two wins, beating Westside 3-1 and then capturing the championship with a 8-1 win over Sherman at Tootie Carter Field.
Man 3, Westside 1:
The Hillbillies started the campaign with a 3-1 win over Westside in the first game of the Wooden Bat Classic on Saturday thanks to strong pitching performances from Cameron Gerace and Bo Thompson.
The visiting Renegades took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after an error for Man’s Kaden Dickerson allowed Kevin Mitchell to cross the plate.
However, Man jumped in the lead at 2-1 the next half-inning courtesy of a two-run triple by Jace Adkins which scored Braxton Messer and Braydon Compton.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth when Thompson singled on a pop fly to center and plated Compton, and Man upped their lead to 3-1.
In relief of Gerace in the top of the seventh frame, Thompson struck out two Renegades to seal the 3-1 win for Man.
Adkins went two-of-three at the dish for the Hillbillies with two RBI. Thompson was two-for-two with a RBI and a walk. Messer had a one-for-four day at the plate while Gerace went one-for-three and Colton Miller went one-for-two.
Gerace tossed five innings without giving up an earned run and only surrendered one hit. He fanned six batters and walked three. Thompson pitched the final two frames and didn’t allow a hit or a run, and he struck out two Renegades while walking just one.
Man 8, Sherman 1:
Man advanced to the championship game of the Wooden Bat Classic on Saturday where they rolled the Sherman Tide by a final count of 8-1 via more stellar pitching, this time by Braxton Messer.
The Hillbillies struck first at 1-0 in the bottom of the first after an RBI groundout from Kaden Dickerson which allowed Jace Adkins to score.
In the top of the second inning, however, Sherman tied things up 1-1 after Messer walked the Tide’s Jace Evans with the bases loaded, and that sent Jared Butcher across home plate.
Man put up a three-spot in the next half-inning after Colton Miller hit a bunt single to score Hunter Gibson, Messer hit a sacrifice bunt to score Hayden Fraley, and Miller scored after an error from Sherman pitcher Logan Baldwin. The Hillbillies led 4-1 after two frames.
That was the score until the bottom of the fifth, when Dickerson knocked in another run off a fly ball single to send Bo Thompson home to score. Cameron Gerace then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Luke Haney, and Man led by five at 6-1.
The Hillbillies ended the day with a bang as Jace Adkins hit a two-run homer to right field to score Braydon Compton in the bottom of the sixth, sending Man to an 8-1 victory and a Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic title.
Messer pitched a complete game for the Hillbillies, tossing seven innings while sitting down a whopping 16 batters. He only gave up two hits and one earned run while issuing four walks.
Adkins was two-for-three at the plate on the day with two RBI for Man. Dickerson went two-for-four while Gibson went two-for-three. Gerace and Miller both had two hits and a RBI. Compton and Thompson each had one base knock.
Man started the year 2-0, and they will travel to Scott on Tuesday night for their first road contest of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
