MYRTLE BEACH - The Man Hillbillies baseball team went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for their annual trip to the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament and posted a record of 2-2.
They squared off against a pair of West Virginia foes to start it off as they played Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday and lost 10-0 before beating Lewis County 6-4 on Tuesday. They lost to Chester, South Carolina 12-4 on Wednesday, but they rebounded to beat Penn Yan Academy, New York 8-7 on Thursday thanks to a walk-off hit by Gavyn Cline.
BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR 10 MAN 0:
The Hillbillies played their first game of the Mingo Bay Classic on Monday and fell to Buckhannon-Upshur by a final count of 10-0 at Myrtle Beach High School.
The Buccaneers led 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, which was when they unleashed a seven run barrage to increase their lead to 9-0.
Another run in the top of the sixth upped their advantage to 10-0.
Man had three hits as a team on the day, and they came from Bo Thompson, John McCoy, and Gavyn Cline.
Thompson pitched four innings for the Billies and fanned seven batters with two walks while surrendering three hits and two earned runs. Hayden Fraley (1.2 innings, four walks, one ER) and Braydon Compton (one tenth of an inning, two hits, three ER, two walks) saw time on the hill as well.
Score by innings:
BUHS: 0 1 1 0 7 1 - 10 5 0
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 5
MAN 6 LEWIS COUNTY 4
Man bounced back from Monday's loss and defeated Lewis County on Tuesday by a 6-4 final score at Loris High School.
After a Lewis County run in the top of the first, the Hillbillies tied the game in the next half-inning after an RBI single by Bo Thompson.
That remained the score until the bottom of the third, when Jace Adkins drove in two runs with a single of his own to put Man up 3-1.
The Minutemen plated a run in the top of the fourth and fifth inning each to deadlock the affair at 3-3, but the Hillbillies came up big in the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Gibson knocked a two-run single and Lewis County committed an error, giving the Billies a 6-3 advantage.
The Minutemen scored a run in the top of the seventh frame, but it was too little, too late as Man escaped with a 6-4 win.
Thompson and Braxton Messer each had two hits for Man. Gibson, Adkins, Kaden Dickerson, Cameron Gerace, and Luke Haney had one hit each.
Messer pitched all seven innings for the Hillbillies, racking up 12 Ks with two walks and only giving up one earned run with four hits.
Score by innings:
LCHS: 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 - 4 4 3
MHS: 1 0 2 0 0 3 - 6 9 3
CHESTER, SC 12 MAN 4
Head coach Mike Crosby's team failed to notch their second straight win on Wednesday as they were blasted by Chester, South Carolina 12-4 at Myrtle Beach High School.
Chester put the game away early with eight runs in the top of the first inning in route to an 8-0 lead.
The Hillbillies scored a run in the bottom of the third and two in the home half of the fifth to make it 8-3, but Chester plated four more in the top of the sixth and pushed their advantage to 12-3. They won easily by a final of 12-4.
Bo Thompson (two RBI) and Braxton Messer (one RBI) each hit safely twice for Man. Gavyn Cline, Colton Miller, and Kaden Dickerson had one base knock each.
Braydon Compton saw 5.1 innings on the mound for the Hillbillies, giving up four earned runs and three hits with four punchouts and five walks. John McCoy (1.1 innings, three hits, one strikeout) and Cameron Gerace (0.1 innings, four ER, two hits, two walks) also pitched.
Score by innings:
CHS: 8 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 12 8 4
MHS: 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 - 4 7 3
MAN 8 PENN YAN ACADEMY, NY 7
The Billies weren't going to leave Myrtle Beach without a memorable win, and they got a victory of that variety on Thursday as they defeated Penn Yan Academy, New York 8-7 in Conway, South Carolina in their final game of the Mingo Bay Classic.
Trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Man's John McCoy hit a two-run homer to left field to cut the Hillbillies' deficit to three at 7-4.
Then, an RBI single from Bo Thompson which plated Jace Adkins made it a 7-5 game.
After a run-scoring single from Braxton Messer brought Man to within one at 7-6, Gavyn Cline hit a ground ball single that scored both Gavin Bartram and Messer to give the Billies an improbable 8-7 walk-off win.
Adkins was 2-3 at the plate for Man with a double. Cline also had two hits in his four appearances at the dish. McCoy's one hit on the day was his clutch two-run homer, and Thompson (one RBI), Braydon Compton (one RBI), Braxton Messer (one RBI), and Kaden Dickerson each had one hit. Cameron Gerace didn't have a hit, but he picked up an RBI.
Thompson had a great game on the hill for Man, throwing 6.2 frames with 10 Ks and just one walk while giving up two earned runs and 10 hits.
Man now sports an overall record of 8-4 on the 2023 season after the Myrtle Beach Tournament.
Score by innings:
PYA: 3 0 0 1 0 3 0 - 7 10 2
MHS: 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 - 8 9 4
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.