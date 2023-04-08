Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Man baseball team poses for a picture on Thursday at the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

 Submitted photo

MYRTLE BEACH - The Man Hillbillies baseball team went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for their annual trip to the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament and posted a record of 2-2.

They squared off against a pair of West Virginia foes to start it off as they played Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday and lost 10-0 before beating Lewis County 6-4 on Tuesday. They lost to Chester, South Carolina 12-4 on Wednesday, but they rebounded to beat Penn Yan Academy, New York 8-7 on Thursday thanks to a walk-off hit by Gavyn Cline.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

