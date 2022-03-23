MAN — The Man High School baseball team came very close last year to winning a Class A state championship, its first in six years.
The Hillbillies finished 22-10 last season, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state title game in Charleston after downing Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the semifinals.
Man rolled to the sectional crown with wins over Tug Valley (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (4-0) and swept its way to the regional title with a pair of wins over Wahama (4-0, 5-1).
With plenty of players returning from last year, with strong pitching and hitting as well, Man expects to be in the Class A chance again this spring.
Four Hillbillies who were All-State last year — Casey Hurley, Cameran Frye, Josh Lambert and Ryan Cozart — have graduated, however.
“We’re real excited about the season,” Man coach Mike Crosby said. “I think this team is going to be more athletic this year and we’re going to have more team speed. We do have a lot of returning talent. I really like what I’m seeing. Our pitching staff has had a year to grow. We had a lot of good pitchers last year but maybe nerves got to us in that championship game. I made five changes. They are buying in and doing what I’m asking them to do. I think our staff has the potential to be deep. Our defense has a chance to be a lot better than last year. As far as hitting, the talent is there. We just need to keep working and getting better.”
On the mound, sophomore Bo Thompson is expected to be Man’s ace. He was 3-3 last year and logged 43 innings.
Junior Caleb Vance and freshman Braxton Messer are also pegged to be starters. Vance was 1-1 last year and hurled 21 1/3 innings.
Senior Preston Blankenship is back as Man’s starting catcher. He hit .373 last season with two home runs, 33 RBIs, nine doubles and three triples. He’s also a pitcher.
“He’s a phenomenal catcher,” Crosby said.
Freshman Cameron Gerace might also pitch some, as well as Drake Veres, a junior.
“We’ve got a bunch of arms who can throw strikes and eat up some innings,” Crosby said.
Down at first base, senior starter Brady Hall-Montgomery returns. He batted .224 in 2021 with 15 RBIs and three doubles and also has a good glove.
“He’s an incredible defensive first baseman,” Crosby said. “He’s also been hitting the cover off the ball so far this spring.”
At second base, Vance will likely play there when not pitching. Gerace is also projected to see some playing time there.
Messer may have the nod for the Billies at shortstop.
Over at the hot corner at third, Thompson, Veres and John McCoy are expected to share duties.
Out in the outfield, Jace Adkins, a junior, is a returning starter. He hit .296 last year with 21 RBIs and five doubles. Messer and Colton Miller, a junior, are also pressing for playing time.
Luke Haney, Hunter Gibson and Gerace are other outfielders for Man.
“The difference between this year’s team and teams from a few years ago is that we have a bench,” Crosby said.
“We can go to somebody else if a player is struggling.”
Freshmen Brayden Compton and Gavin Cline, a pair of freshmen, have also been promising, Crosby said.
“Those two will be able to help us when they start to grow and mature,” he said. “Gavin can already help us running the bases. I’m expecting big things out of Cline and Compton as the years progress.”
Man was slated to open the season on March 21 at Scott before opening up at home on March 22 vs. Mingo Central.
The Billies have a challenging schedule with a home-and-away series against Class AA county rivals Logan and Chapmanville. The Wildcats are the defending state champs. The Billies also play Charleston Catholic, Belfry (Ky.), Westside and Wayne.
The highlight of the season is April 19-22 when the Hillbillies head south to play in the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., over Spring Break. While there, Man will face teams from South Carolina, New York and Georgia as well as in-state Princeton.
“The kids are excited about going to the Beach,” Crosby said. “They are cranked up and happy to be going. Hopefully we can go down there and play some good ball and have the boys enjoy themselves some and have some fun. It will be a break from the grind. It’s right in the middle of the season. We can recharge our batteries and go right into the stretch drive of the season and then into the tournaments.”
The Hillbillies will once again play in a six-team Class A sectional against Tug Valley, Sherman, Van, Buffalo and Tolsia.
2022 Man High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 21: at Scott, 7 p.m.
March 22: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 23: Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
March 24: at Tolsia, 7 p.m.
March 28: Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
March 29: at Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 31: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 1: at Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
April 4: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
April 5: Scott, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 11: Tolsia, 7 p.m.
April 12: at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
April 13: Logan, 7 p.m.
April 14: at Westside, 7 p.m.
April 15: Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 19: vs. Lakewood, S.C., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 20: vs. Princeton (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 21: vs. Saranac, N.Y., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 22: vs. Kings Academy, Ga., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 25: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 27: Sherman, 7 p.m.
April 28: at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
May 3: Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
May 4: at Logan, 7 p.m.
May 5: Westside, 7 p.m.