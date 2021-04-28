MAN — The Man High School baseball team ran its record to 4-2 on the season with Monday’s 11-1 pounding over Westside at home.
Bo Thompson pitched the win for the Hillbillies, allowing one run on two hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Drake Veres pitched in relief. The two hurlers combined on a two-hitter.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Man clubbed 13 hits in the onslaught. Caleb Vance and Preston Blankenship each had three hits for Man and drove in three runs. One of Blankenship’s hits was a two-run homer.
Jace Adkins and Casey Hurley each had two hits. Adkins had three RBIs for the night.
Thompson, Brady Hall-Montgomery and Veres each had a hit.
Man led 5-0 after one inning and never looked back, added one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and one more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Each team committed two errors.
The Billies were slated to host Belfry, Ky., and Van on Tuesday in a twin bill before hosting Logan on April 29 and heading to Buffalo on April 30. Man plays at Sissonville on May 3 and travels to Tug Valley on May 4.
SISSONVILLE 7, LOGAN 2: Logan dropped to 1-1 on the season with Monday’s 7-2 loss at home to Sissonville in Cardinal Conference action.
Logan committed five errors in the game and was outhit 7-5 by the Indians. Sissonville didn’t have any errors.
Dawson Maynard was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for the Wildcats.
Jake Ramey also had a double for Logan.
Tyler Fenwick and Konnor Lowe both singled.
Sissonville led 2-1 after four innings before scoring three runs in the top of the fifth and two in the seventh.
Saturday’s game with Lincoln County was rained out.
CRHS was slated to play at Chapmanville on Tuesday, then travel to Wayne on April 28, to Man on April 29 and to Scott on April 30. Logan hosts Tolsia in a doubleheader on May 4.
WAYNE 4, CHAPMANVILLE 3: Chapmanville dropped to 2-7 with Friday evening’s 4-3 loss at Wayne.
Tyson Thompson was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Tigers.
Brayden Little, Evan Plumley, Andrew Farley, J. Topping and Seth Workman all added singles for CRHS.
Chapmanville led 3-0 after two innings. Wayne scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Both teams had seven hits.
Plumley went the distance on the mound for the Tigers, going six innings and allowing four runs (two earned) and seven hits while striking out four and walking none.
CHAPMANVILLE 17, MINGO CENTRAL 7: Chapmanville routed Mingo Central 17-7 on Thursday night at home.
The Miners committed 10 errors in the game to three for the Tigers.
CRHS pounded out 10 hits in the win.
Tyson Thompson led the way as he was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Drew Berry was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Evan Plumley was 2-for-3 with a double. Will Kirkendoll and Seth Workman both had hits.
C. Wellman had two hits to lead the Miners.
Kirkendoll started on the hill for the Tigers. He was relieved by Andrew Farley and Thompson.
Mingo Central led 5-3 after two and a half innings. CRHS then plated one run in the third and eight in the fourth to take a 12-7 lead. The Tigers added five runs in the fifth to end the game early due to the mercy rule.
MAN 6, SHERMAN 0: Man’s Preston Blankenship tossed a one-hit shutout win over Sherman on Thursday night in the Billies’ 6-0 win at Seth.
He struck out three and walked one.
Casey Hurley was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Man.
Noah Boggs was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tide. He allowed six runs on eight hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
Boggs had the only hit for the Tide, a seventh-inning single with broke up Blankenship’s no hit bid.
BUFFALO 12, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Chapmanville lost 12-1 to Buffalo on Tuesday, April 20 at home.
The Tigers committed seven errors in the game to Buffalo’s two and was outhit 8-5.
Andrew Farley had a hit and an RBI for CRHS. Will Kirkendoll, Tyson Thompson, Seth Workman and Brayden Little all had singles.
The Bison scored four in the top of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead, then added one in the fourth, five in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Jacob Topping was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers. He hurled four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and six walks. Ian Plumley and Thompson pitched in relief.
BELFRY, KY. 12, MAN 5: Man lost 12-5 at Belfry, Ky., on Tuesday, April 20.
No further information was available on the game.