MAN - Class A's seventh-ranked squad in the Man Hillbillies hosted sectional foe Tug Valley at William "Tootie" Carter Field on Monday night, and coach Mike Crosby's team cruised to an easy 12-0 shutout victory.

Braxton Messer took the mound for the Hillbillies and no-hit the Panthers, tossing all five innings with 11 Ks and two walks.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

