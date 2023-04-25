MAN - Class A's seventh-ranked squad in the Man Hillbillies hosted sectional foe Tug Valley at William "Tootie" Carter Field on Monday night, and coach Mike Crosby's team cruised to an easy 12-0 shutout victory.
Braxton Messer took the mound for the Hillbillies and no-hit the Panthers, tossing all five innings with 11 Ks and two walks.
Man put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run single by John McCoy, a sacrifice fly by Kaden Dickerson, and an RBI single by Cameron Gerace.
The hosts added four more in the home half of the second after a Jace Adkins score on a wild pitch, an RBI single from Bo Thompson, and a two-run home run to left field by McCoy to increase their lead to 8-0.
The Billies tacked on another four runs in the bottom of the fourth frame courtesy of an RBI double by McCoy, run-scoring singles by Dickerson and Luke Haney, and another wild pitch which allowed Landon Cantrell to score and make it 12-0, capping off the blowout win.
McCoy was 3-3 at the dish for Man with a double, a homer and five RBI. Thompson went 2-3 with an RBI. Dickerson (two RBI), Gerace (one RBI), and Messer each had two hits. Adkins, Hunter Gibson (one RBI), and Haney (one RBI) each hit safely once.
Conner Lackey (two innings, one K, no walks, eight ER, 10 hits) pitched for Tug Valley and took the loss. Dakota Ooten (1.1 innings, two Ks, no walks, three ER, four hits) and Ashton Smith (0.2 innings, one walk, no hits, no ER) also saw time on the mound for the Panthers.
Crosby said afterward that this was the best game his team has played all year.
"I don't know if it will keep working, but it is the best game we've played all year," Crosby said. "I felt like our lineup was top-heavy on offense, and it just seemed like we'd get runners on and then we'd stall out. So, today, I tried to split the lineup back up and balance it out a little bit better, and the runs came in bunches off a good pitcher. Conner Lackey's a really good pitcher, and then Braxton (Messer) pitched really well for us. We didn't have to play much defense. He was on today."
Tug Valley now stands at 6-13 overall on the 2023 season after Monday's defeat. Head coach Teddy Hall said that he had high hopes coming into this season, and he still does.
He said after the game that the Panthers have a lot of talent, but that they're just trying to get them to learn how to win.
"Sometimes it's an obstacle, but once you do it the first time, just like back in the day when Tug Valley was playing Williamson in basketball," Hall said. "It's hard to beat them that first time. It'll be okay once we get that first win against Man, and it's coming. It may be this year, it may not. Once we get that first win, it'll be a different series moving forward. We're just trying to teach them how to win. That's the biggest challenge we have right now."
Man improved to 11-8 on the year with the win.
Score by innings:
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 1
MHS: 4 4 0 4 - 12 14 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.