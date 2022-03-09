MAN – The Man High School baseball team had a big year last year and hope the upcoming 2022 season will also be a good one.
The Hillbillies finished 22-10 last year, going all the way to the Class A state championship game where Man lost 11-8 to Moorefield at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies, coached by Mike Crosby, downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
Turn the page to this year and the high school baseball season is right around the corner.
Man is scheduled to open the new season on March 17 at home against Wayne.
The Hillbillies then play at Scott on March 21, host Mingo Central on March 22 and then host Tug Valley on March 23. Man then plays at Tolsia on March 24, hosts Belfry, Ky., on March 28 and plays at Sherman on March 29 before hosting Chapmanville on March 31.
Class A Man has many big games ahead.
A home-and-away series with defending Class AA state champion Logan is one of the highlights of the schedule.
Another highlight is Man's trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to play in the Mingo Bay Classic, April 19-23.
The Billies are set to play Lakewood, S.C., Princeton, Saranac, N.Y., and Kings Academy, Ga., at the Beach.
Man also has a home-and-away series with Class A contender Charleston Catholic, county rival Chapmanville and also 2A Scott and Belfry, Ky.
Man is set to return a whole host of players from last year's squad, including senior shortstop/pitcher Caleb Blevins, who was a Class A First-Team All-State player a year ago.
Blevins hit a hefty .483 in 2021 to lead Man. He also had three home runs, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and one triple. As a pitcher, he logged 12 innings and was 1-0.
Four other Billies who were All-State last year – Casey Hurley, Cameran Frye, Josh Lambert and Ryan Cozart – have graduated however and must be replaced.
Senior first baseman Brady Hall-Montgomery returns for Man as well as a host of juniors and underclassmen.
–
2022 Man High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 17: Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 21: at Scott, 7 p.m.
March 22: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 23: Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
March 24: at Tolsia, 7 p.m.
March 28: Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
March 29: at Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 31: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 1: at Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
April 4: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
April 5: Scott, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 11: at Tolsia, 7 p.m.
April 12: at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
April 13: Logan, 7 p.m.
April 14: at Westside, 7 p.m.
April 19: vs. Lakewood, S.C., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 20: vs. Princeton (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 21: vs. Saranac, N.Y., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 22: vs. Kings Academy, Ga., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 25: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 27: Sherman, 7 p.m.
April 28: at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
May 3: Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
May 4: at Logan, 7 p.m.
May 5: Westside, 7 p.m.