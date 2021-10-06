MAN — Preston Blankenship will be playing at the next level.
Blankenship, the senior catcher for the Man High School baseball team, has committed to Garrett College in Garrett, Maryland.
Blankenship hit .370 with two home runs and 33 RBIs during the 2021 high school baseball season and helped lead the Hillbillies to the Class A state championship game.
He had 40 total hits, including 11 doubles and three triples.
“Preston has a very bright future,” Man baseball coach Mike Crosby said. “He has all the skills to thrive at the next level and he’s extremely coachable. He has a chance to really shine in college baseball. He’s also a very good defensive catcher with a cannon for an arm.”
Blankenship, surprisingly, received no All-State recognition by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association at season’s end.
Man closed out the delayed 2021 baseball campaign with a 22-10 overall, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on June 26 at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
