Going to play at the Division I level is a very big deal.
It doesn’t matter what the sport is.
Man High School baseball’s Caleb Blevins, a junior shortstop, will be getting that opportunity some day as he has verbally committed to play at Division I Radford University in Virginia.
Blevins has two more high school baseball seasons to play.
The 2020 season, his sophomore season, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man coach Mike Crosby said Blevins is a heck of a player and has a lot of good baseball ahead of him.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Crosby said. “He has no limitations. He has very good speed and has a very good arm. He also hits for power. He helps us on the mound tremendously. He’s got a very good attitude and he’s a very good leader. He works extremely hard every single day. He does what we tell him.”
Blevins is also a basketball player and plays for his father, Man basketball coach TJ Blevins.
“He’s a phenomenal basketball player as well,” Crosby said.
Radford plays in the Big South Conference the same conference as Campbell University. Former Logan High School baseball player Zach Minnick was a standout catcher at Campbell for four years.
“Radford plays in the same league as Z. Minnick did in the Big South,” Crosby said. “Radford plays against Virginia Tech and Virginia out of conference. They also play Campbell where Minnick went. They play a tough schedule.”
Crosby said he’s confident the 2021 high school baseball season will be played.
“I think so,” he said. “I’m very very pleased with the team that we will be fielding this year.”