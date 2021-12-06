MAN – Man High School baseball's Brady Hall-Montgomery has made a commitment to West Virginia State University.
He announced his decision recently on Facebook.
“First off, I want to thank God for blessing me to be in this position,” he said in his post. “I want to thank the greatest parents in the world for everything they have done for me. I wouldn't be where I'm at today without you guys. I want to thank both Coach Crosby and Coach Daniels for pushing me, mentoring me and making me into the player/person I am today. Next, I want to thank TJ Blevins for being a mentor, coach and one of the greatest friends I could have ever asked for.
"To my family and friends and everyone that has been a part of my journey, thank you for the unconditioned support. I'm blessed beyond measures. With that being said, I'm excited to announce my commitment to West Virginia State University where I'll be furthering my academic and athletic career. Excited to be a Yellow Jacket!”
Hall-Montgomery, a senior, played on Man's Class A state runner-up team last season.
He hit .224 last year for the Hillbillies in 28 games with three doubles and 15 RBIs.
Man closed out the season with a 22-10 overall record, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on June 26 at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com