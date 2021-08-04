Man High School baseball’s Casey Hurley is going to be a next level player.
The graduated senior slugger has committed to play collegiate baseball at Garrett College in McHenry, Maryland.
“I’m very proud of you pal,” said Man coach Mike Crosby in a Facebook post. “It was a blast to coach you. You are a phenomenal baseball player and the skies the limit.”
Hurley, an outfielder and pitcher, led Man to the Class A state tournament this year where the Billies ended up being state runner-up.
Hurley, a Class A First-Team All-State selection by the media, had a .455 batting average this season with 30 RBIs, 16 doubles and two triples. On the mound, Hurley had a 3-1 record.
Hurley had played his freshman and sophomore years at Chapmanville in 2018 and 2019 but moved back to Man for his senior season. He hit better than .400 for the Tigers in 2019 as a sophomore. The entire 2020 high school baseball season was canceled.
Man closed out the season with a 22-10 overall, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on June 26 at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.