Next season could be a special one for the Man High School boys’ basketball team.
A lot of things are boding well for the Hillbillies during the off-season and going into the 2020-21 basketball season.
Man is already coming off a successful 18-6 season — the Billies’ last as a Class A A school — and graduate no seniors from its team this past season.
That’s already great news and things look even better moving forward.
Man will be returning to Single-A status for the first time in five years and with many of the traditional Class A powers such as Wheeling Central and Charleston Catholic moving up to Double-A next season in the WVSSAC’s new four-class system, that seems to open the door for the Billies.
Right now, it’s looking wide open.
The way things are looking now, will Man be one of the favorites to win next year’s Class A state championship?
Basketball season is still a long ways off and that remains to be seen.
But one thing is for certain.
The Billies should most definitely at least be in the equation and in the running, not only for a state tournament berth but also the state title.
Man coach TJ Blevins said he also sees an opportunity but knows his team has a lot of work to do until December.
“Definitely, especially when you factor in the season we just had, setting the all-time record for most wins in a season at Man High School,” Blevins said. “When we had these kids coming up we knew what was coming. That only comes up once every so often when you are a town as small as we are. It’s a rarity here, I’ll be honest. We’ll have a few good teams but there are big gaps in between.”
Next year’s sectional, however, will not be easy.
Man will be placed in Class A Region 4 Section 1 with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia as well as Single-A schools from Boone County in Van and Sherman.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
A total of 35 teams will make up the Single-A ranks next season, as the WVSSAC moves to a four-class setup in a two-year trial run.
Class A’s Region 3 is made up of: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View and River View in Section 1; and Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood and Webster County in Section 2.
In Region 1 are: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City and Valley in Section 1; and Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated and Wood County Christian in Section 2.
The Class A Region 2 allotted teams are: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County and Union in Section 1; and Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County and Tygarts Valley in Section 2.
The Billies were able to finish their season just prior to the halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Man defeated Mingo Central, 70-68, in a first-round Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal game at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium before falling to eventual sectional champ Chapmanville, 69-42, in a game played at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Billies were able to gain a measure of revenge on the Miners, which beat Man twice during the regular season by the scores of 67-57 and 78-71.
Man’s only other losses this past season were to Huntington St Joe (62-53) and Logan twice (78-51 and 71-57).
“Last year, I knew we were going to have a good season. I don’t want to say that we overachieved,” Blevins said. “What we did is beyond what I thought that we were going to do. We stayed in the top 10 for a large part of the season in Double-A. That was a goal that we had set. We were as high as eighth.”
To be ranked all year was huge for Man, which was the smallest Double-A school in the state by enrollment.
“Let’s shoot straight here. We’re not a Double-A school,” Blevins said. “We were switched over to Double-A but I thought we should have stayed in Single-A. But I thought we did really well competing. We still were not on the Chapmanville level.”
Man has come a long way under Blevins when the Billies suffered through a winless 0-22 season during the 2016-17 roundball campaign.
“My first season we had an absolutely brutal schedule for Double-A and went from zero wins, to seven to 10 to 18,” Blevins said.
Man has several players coming back next season, including Caleb Blevins, the coach’s son, Austin Ball, Ryan Cozart, Peyton Adams, Jeremiah Harless and others.
Caleb Blevins broke Man’s all-time 3-point shooting record for most 3s in a game last season with 10.
Man was led by Ball, the 6-5 sophomore center, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 sophomore, averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc.
Adams, a 5-8 junior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest this season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Jackson Tackett, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 8.7 points per contest this year for Man. He had 207 rebounds, second on the team to Ball, and had six double-doubles.
Cozart, a 6-3 junior, averaged 6.1 points a game this season, making 15 3s.
Harless, a 6-3 junior, averaged five points a game this season for Man.
Christian Toler, a 5-10 sophomore, checked in at 4.7 points per contest this year.
Rounding out Man’s roster this season were: sophomore Brady Hall-Montgomery; junior Hunter Anderson; and freshmen Jordan Adams, Jacob Walls, James Scites, Andrew Cozart and Ethan Spence.
Three-point shooting was the name of the game for the Billies this season.
Man wasn’t afraid to launch those bombs.
As a team, Man sank 151 of 536 3-pointers for 28 percent. Man was 593 of 1,388 in total team shooting for 42.7 percent. From the free throw line, the Billies netted 257 of 382 of their charity tosses for 67.3 percent.
Look for more on the Man High School basketball team in next week’s Logan Banner Sports.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.