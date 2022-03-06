LOGAN – The Man Hillbillies captured their first sectional championship in 17 years on Saturday night as the defending Class A State champions cruised past Tug Valley in the Region 4 Section 1 championship by a final score of 78-52.
The win earns a home game for Man in Wednesday’s Region 4 co-final as they will host Gilmer County (7-16) on 7 p.m. inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
“We haven’t won a section title in 17 years, so this is pretty sweet,” Man coach TJ Blevins said after the win. “That one eluded us last year so now we’ve got all three. These guys came out here and earned it. They knew what was at stake, they wanted that one final home game for the home crowd.”
After Tug Valley (12-11) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on a basket by freshman Joey Gollihue, Man scored the next 11 points of the game to surge ahead 11-2 on a 3-pointer from Trey Brown with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
The Billies pushed their lead up to 14 heading into the second frame as Caleb Blevins drilled a pull-up 3 in transition in the closing seconds to put Man ahead 18-4 after one.
Man (21-2) carried that momentum over into the second frame as they drilled five 3-pointers, three by Aden Martin and two more from Brown, as the Billies extended their lead to 24 points at 35-11 with 1:35 to play in the half.
Tug Valley got a late basket from Gollihue to cut into the Man lead but still trailed 35-14 going into halftime.
“Both games during the season we had double-digit leads on them but we let them chip away,” Coach Blevins said. “They (Tug Valley) are a very talented group of kids that are going to make a lot of noise in the future. But I told these guys all week I said, ‘if we match up with them we are due a big game.’ This is no lie, I envisioned a big lead at halftime and that’s exactly what happened. We’re rolling right now.”
After Man jumped ahead to a 44-18 lead to start the second half Tug Valley came alive offensively as they scored eight straight points thanks to a pair of 3s from Gollihue and a put back from Ethan Colegrove to cut the lead back to 18 at 44-26 with 3:30 to go in the third.
But the Hillbillies would not let Tug get any closer as Brown answered with a trio of 3-pointers from Brown and a buzzer-beating three from Blevins to push the Man lead back to 56-34 heading into the fourth.
Gollihue continued to stroke it from deep in the fourth quarter for Tug Valley as the Panthers continued to fight and cut the lead back to 18 at 69-51 but Martin scored eight points in the period for Man to help them push the lead back to 26 points and put the game on ice.
“They are the defending Class A champion for a reason,” Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “We ran into a buzzsaw tonight, I take full responsibility. I should have had my kids better prepared, and they weren’t, so this ones on me. Luckily, we got another chance here Wednesday.”
Martin led the way for Man on the night with 25 points on the night while Brown was right on his heels finishing with 24, including six made 3-pointers. Blevins joined them in double-figures with 17 points while Jeremiah Harless tossed in eight.
Man was on fire as a team from deep as they connected on 12 trifectas.
“I’ve said all year if we are all clicking there isn’t nobody in the state that can guard us, I don’t care what level they’re at,” coach Blevins said. “At anytime we’ve got five shooters on the floor at a time. And once we get going we’re hard to stop.”
Gollihue, a freshman, led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Colegrove tossed in 15 and freshman Ashton Davis also reached double-figures with 10.
Despite the loss the Panthers remain alive in the postseason but they will now hit the road in the Region 4 co-final as they will play at Huntington St. Joseph’s (17-7) on Wednesday night.
“Now its life or death,” coach Thompson said. “Hopefully we will play with a sense of desperation. I thought we did in the second half tonight, but until we learn to play 32 minutes its going to be a struggle.”
2021-22 Man High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (21-2):
Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38
Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)
Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39
Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50
Dec. 28: at Sherman, W 84-59
Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, L 55-58
Jan. 3: at Tolsia, W 90-36
Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), W 106-48
Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, W 101-42
Jan. 21: Wyoming East, W 73-55
Jan. 25: Mercer Christian, W 72-64
Jan. 27: Mingo Central, W 56-52
Jan. 31: at Tug Valley, W 64-59
Feb. 2: Liberty-Raleigh, W 82-53
Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, W 74-59
Feb. 10: at Van, W 108-45
Feb. 15: Tug Valley, W 46-40
Feb. 17: Sherman, W 73-42
Feb. 18: Van, W 80-52
Feb. 22: Hurricane, W 78-61
Feb. 23: at Liberty-Raleigh, W 90-62
March 3: vs. Van (Class A sectionals at Logan), W 85-28
March 5: vs. Tug Valley (Class A sectionals at Logan), W 78-62
March 9: Gilmer County (Class A regionals at Man), 7 p.m.