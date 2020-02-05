MAN — Just a little less than a month away until the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament and the Man High School boys’ basketball team is peaking at the right time.
The Class AA No. 11-ranked Hillbillies won a trio of games this past week to improve to 13-2 on the season.
Man first downed Mount View, 58-47, last Tuesday night at home, then won 69-43 at Van on Thursday before taking an 80-67 win on Friday at River View.
The Billies have won four straight games with the three wins.
The only losses by Man this season were to sectional rivals Logan (78-51) and Mingo Central (67-57).
In the win over River View four Billies reached double figures in scoring led by Austin Ball’s 24 points. Jackson Tackett tossed in 18, Peyton Adams 15 and Jeremiah Harless 12.
Ryan Cozart and Hunter Anderson netted eight points apiece.
Tackett had nine rebounds and Ball closed out with eight assists.
Freddie Dawson paced River View with 17 points. Chase Porter had 16 and Daniel Dobbs and Kobe Halstead had 13 each.
Man was a red hot 60 percent shooting from the floor as the Billies made 31 of 51 field goals. The Raiders were 25 of 57 for 43%.
Man made 8 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc for 53 percent and were 10 of 16 from the free throw line for 62%.
The Billies led 19-15 after one quarter, 49-30 at the half and 67-58 after three.
Ball netted 28 points in the win over Van, while Cozart made 5 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
Tackett had 10 points, Adams seven, Christian Toler three and Harless and Anderson had two each.
Tackett finished with a double-double as he also pulled down 15 rebounds.
David Stewart led Van with 23 points.
Man jumped out to an 18-10 lead over the Bulldogs after one quarter, then led 23-16 at the half and 42-38 after three. A 27-5 scoring outburst in the fourth quarter then gave the Hillbillies the blowout win.
In the win over Mount View, Ball led the way for Man with a 27-point game.
He was 10 of 17 shooting from the floor and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Ball had 15 boards for a double-double.
Blevins had seven and Cozart six, while Tackett, Harless and Adams all had five points each.
Tony Bailey had 12 points to lead the Golden Knights. Malaki Bishop had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Skyler Justice also netted 11 points.
Man has five games left in the regular season. On Tuesday night, Man was slated to host River View.
The Hillbillies then host Mingo Central on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. before playing at Logan on Feb. 14. Man travels to Lincoln County on Feb. 18 and hosts Huntington St. Joe on Feb. 21 in the regular season finale.
The upcoming sectional tournament will be loaded with No. 2-ranked Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions and the four-time section champs, No. 4 Logan, No. 10 Scott and No. 12 Mingo Central. Lincoln County is the other sectional foe.