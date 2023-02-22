Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — A lackluster second half doomed the Man Hillbillies basketball team on Thursday night as they fell to visiting Summers County by a final score of 82-38.

The Hillbillies led 4-3 early on, but the Bobcats answered with an 8-0 run to lead 11-4 at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter.

Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter who primarily covers sports in Logan County.

