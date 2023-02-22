MAN — A lackluster second half doomed the Man Hillbillies basketball team on Thursday night as they fell to visiting Summers County by a final score of 82-38.
The Hillbillies led 4-3 early on, but the Bobcats answered with an 8-0 run to lead 11-4 at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter.
A 3-point bucket from Man’s Caleb Vance trimmed their deficit to just 12-10 with 1:36 left in the period, but five straight points from Summers County’s Brandan Isaac gave the Bobcats a 17-10 lead after one frame.
Isaac converted a layup to put Summers ahead 19-13 with 7:18 left in the second period, but a 6-0 Man advantage followed capped off by a Chris Issacs bucket to tie the game at 19-all with 5:31 left in the first half.
However, the Bobcats then went on a 6-0 run of their own and held a 25-19 lead with 3:16 left until the break. A floater from Isaac with six tenths of a second left on the clock sent Summers County into the locker room with a 29-19 lead.
Things unraveled for Man in the third quarter, and quick.
The Hillbillies scored a basket to make it a 32-21 ballgame with 6:46 left in the period, but a furious 21-0 Bobcats run ensued and Summers County led comfortably at 53-21 with 1:34 left in the quarter.
A triple from the Bobcats’ Peyton Miller gave them a 58-25 cushion heading into the final stanza.
Summers kept pouring it on in the fourth quarter, building their lead to as many as 46 points. They won by a final of 82-38.
Vance led Man in scoring on the evening with 11 points while Issacs and Cameron Gerace both tallied six points. Josh Spriggs added three points, and Colton Miller, Devon Sanders, Kaleb Mullins, Braden Smith, Trace Doty and Landen Cantrell each scored two points.
Man head coach T.J. Blevins pointed out after the game that his squad’s struggles this season are largely due to the fact that they are inexperienced. He is hoping that his players will get after it in the offseason and learn.
The Hillbillies fell to 2-16 after this loss. They went to Naugatuck to face second-ranked Class A juggernaut Tug Valley, currently on a 14-game winning streak, on Friday night and suffered another loss of the blowout variety. The Panthers won by a final score of 79-47 and sent Man to 2-17 overall.
Man has three games remaining on the 2022-2023 schedule before sectionals begin. They host St. Joseph Central on Monday and then travel to River View on Wednesday before their home finale against Van on Friday.
“We have to get a win,” Blevins said. “We have to get a win in the near future. We haven’t won a game at home this season. Trying to get a win here, but it’s just so frustrating. We show these guys over and over every single day in practice, and they come out here and execute it for a half. It’s always the second half that we don’t know what’s going on, it seems like.”
Despite the tough season so far, Blevins is holding out hope that his team can wipe the slate clean and get a win in the sectional tournament.
“Some of these guys are going to have to learn to get tough,” Blevins said. “You can’t teach toughness, but you have to get tough. You definitely have to get tough down the stretch. When sections start a week and a half from now, everybody’s 0-0 no matter what their record is. We’re just hoping, hey, maybe we can get in the section, looks like we’ll probably be playing Van, maybe try to sneak and get a win with them. Anything can happen in the sectional, but that’s why you play a 22-game regular season to get ready for it.”
Tipoff for the Hillbillies game against St. Joes on Monday is slated for 7:30 p.m.