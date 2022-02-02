NAUGATUCK — The defending Class A State Champion Man Hillbillies traveled to Naugatuck on Monday night for a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A as they defeated No. 6 ranked Tug Valley, 64-59.
“I thought we played very sloppy tonight, it felt like a carry over from the Mingo Central game...but anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially down here, you’ve done something good” Man coach TJ Blevins said after the game. “I didn’t like the clock management there at the end, we threw some stupid passes and about shot ourselves in the foot. Hats off to Tug, they’ve got some extraordinary freshman that can knock down shots. I was not expecting the (Kaden) Hale kid to do what he done, that little dude is going to be tough.”
The No. 3 ranked Hillbillies (11-2) jumped ahead of the host Panthers early on in the game as they took an 11-4 lead after an old-fashioned three-point play from Aden Martin with 2:57 to play in the first quarter.
Tug Valley chipped away at the Man lead as they trailed 14-10 at the end of the first and the Panthers clawed all the way back to take their first lead of the game at 17-16 after a long three from freshman Ashton Davis with 5:35 left in the first half.
The lead was short lived however for TVHS as the Billies caught fire from deep and went on a 13-0 run over the next few minutes of action and took a 29-17 lead after a 3 from Trey Brown with just over three minutes left in the half.
Man held the lead at double-digits going into the closing seconds of the half but Tug freshman Joey Gollihue skied in to put back a Panther miss at the buzzer at make the score 35-26 Man going into halftime.
Tug Valley went on a short run to start the second half as a drive from Ethan Colegrove cut the Man lead down to six at 37-31 with over five minutes to play.
Man quickly built the lead back up to double-digits however as they pushed the lead back to 12 at 46-34 after a bucket from Caleb Blevins with 1:45 left in the third.
“Give Man all the credit in the world, they came in here and were ready to play,” Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “They shot lights out the first half and those seniors really played well. Harless battled and got a lot of rebounds for them. We kind of hung around a little bit but just couldn’t make that one final run to get all the way back in the game. But I’m proud of these guys for battling, Man’s got a very strong team.”
The silver-and-black closed out the third quarter with another run of their own as a basket from Gollihue and a long trey from Davis trimmed the Man lead down to seven at 46-39 going into the fourth.
After a bucket from Brown pushed the Billies’ lead back to 48-39 to start the final stanza Kaden Hale went red-hot from the floor as he drilled a three ball and a mid-range jumper to cut the Man lead down to only four at 48-44 with 6:50 to play.
After a timeout by coach Blevins Man answered the Tug Valley spurt with another 9-0 run to push the lead right back into double-digits at 57-44 after another put back by Jeremiah Harless with four minutes to play.
The young Panthers never quit trying to battle back in the final minutes as they connected on a trio of 3-pointers to keep within reach, but it was all for naught as the’Billies held on for the five-point win.
Harless had a big time showing on the night for Man as he recorded another double-double finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.
“I’ve begged him (Harless) since he was in 4th grade to turn it up a notch,” Blevins said of his 6-4 center after the game. “I’m not sure what’s happened here these past 5-6 games but its like he’s just flipped a switch and turned into probably one of the dominant post players in Class A.”
Brown matched Harless for the team lead in scoring as he also dropped 16 points while Blevins and Martin also reached double-figures scoring 11 apiece. Blevins added seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Hale led Tug Valley as he poured in 15 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter when he caught fire and drilled a trio of three-pointers.
Colegrove and Gollihue was next on the scoresheet for Tug Valley with 12 each while Davis tossed in nine and freshman Brady Brewer tallied seven. Buddy Marcum finished with four points to round out the scoring for Tug Valley.
The win for the Billies improves them to 11-2 on the season while the loss for Tug Valley see them fall to 7-3. Both teams are ranked in the Top 10 Polls as Man is No. 3 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the Coaches Poll while Tug is No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.
Man was scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday night as they host Liberty (Raleigh) while Tug Valley is scheduled to play at rival Mingo Central on Tuesday night.