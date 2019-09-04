MAN - It had been a very long time since 60 points was put up by either Logan or Man in the all-time high school football series between the two Logan County rivals.
It's been nearly a century - 96 years to be exact - and Man was able to pull off the record-breaking feat last Friday night by trouncing the rival Logan Wildcats 62-8 at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
The 62 points was the most scored by a single team in the all-time series dating back to 1923 in the first ever meeting, which was won by Logan 60-0.
Man also broke a three-game skid to Logan.
The Billies led 20-0 after one quarter and never looked back, taking a 42-0 halftime lead.
Man coach Harvey Arms said it was a great night for his team.
"Our kids played really well," he said. "We were really prepared for the game and we went out and executed really well. We had a tough start in the first series. We had a penalty and a fumble back to back. But we overcame that and played really well."
For the night, Man racked up 531 yards of total offense. The Hillbillies carried the ball 33 times for 371 yards while quarterback Caleb Milton was 4 of 4 passing for 160 yards, including three touchdown strikes of 68, 50 and 40 yards.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said his team really could not get on track after the slow start.
"They kept making big plays," he said. "We had some injuries and when Korbin Bostic went out that was half of our offense. He went out in the first series with a mild concussion. We ended up with three starters out. All three of them play on both sides. They were all out after the first quarter. We also lost Hunter Mileto and Dawson Maynard. Later in the game, Jordan Sparks went out too, so we lost four players."
The Hillbillies (1-0) were sparked by freshman Josh Moody who dashed in for touchdown runs of 79 and 75 runs in the second quarter. Those were the only rushing attempts by Moody on the evening.
Caleb Milton tossed three touchdown passes on the evening, covering 63 and 40 yards to Quentin Moody and 50 yards to his twin brother Sam Milton. Caleb Milton also scored on a short TD run.
"Our offensive execution was really good," Arms said. "Everything worked how it's supposed to work. Our guys blocked up front real well. Our quarterback executed his footwork. We had no incomplete passes and three of them went for touchdowns. That's about as good as you can get. Our backs ran well, our receivers caught the balls well."
Logan (0-1) scored its only touchdown of the night in the third quarter on QB Jodan Hayes' 7-yard pass to Corey Townsend on a fourth-and-goal play.
Man struck first in the opening quarter. Following a Cameron Frye interception of Hayes, Milton tossed to Quentin Moody for a 68-yard bomb for a touchdown at the 8:36 mark of the first quarter. The PAT was blocked but Man led 6-0.
The Hillbillies scored again on its next drive after an interception by Josh Moody. Two plays later, Nick Plumley ran in 1 yard out to make it 12-0 at the 5:19 mark. The two-point conversion failed.
Then with 4:09 left in the first quarter Plumley tackled Hayes in the end zone for a safety as Man's lead increased to 14-0.
Man was in the end zone again with 3:02 left in the opening quarter as Caleb Milton fired a 50-yard strike to Sam Milton to make it 20-0 with 3:02 to go in the opening quarter.
Then at the 7:36 mark of the second quarter, Josh Moody took it to the house for a 79-yard touchdown run. After the Milton to Milton two-point conversion pass it was 28-0 Man.
The Billies weren't done, however, and reached pay dirt twice more in the second quarter.
With 4:05 to go until halftime, Josh Moody dashed in for a 75-yard touchdown run as the lead increased to 34-0.
Caleb Milton then added a 3-yard TD run, and after the successful two-point conversion play, Man led 42-0 at halftime.
The Billies kept the onslaught going in the second half.
Just two minutes into the third quarter, Milton connected with Quentin Moody on a 40-yard touchdown strike. The PAT kick was good at it was 49-0 Billies.
Following Logan's lone touchdown by Townsend and two-point conversion which made it 49-8, Man scored another one with Plumley's 4-yard touchdown run to up the margin to 55-7 with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
Man had one more touchdown to put on the board with Zach Frye's 2-yard run at the 1:09 mark of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter went scoreless on a running clock.
Cameron Frye finished the night with four rushes for 95 yards for Man. Caleb Milton had four carries for 41 yards.
Quentin Moody caught two passes for 108 yards, both going for touchdowns. Sam Milton had two grabs for 52 yards and the one score.
On defense, Erick Grimmett led the Billies with 11 tackles. Plumley had 10 stops, including two sacks, a safety and a forced fumble.
Sam Milton had eight tackles and a blocked punt, while Zack Frye and Gavin Harvey each had seven tackles. Brock Muncy had six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Cameron Frye had five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Quentin Moody had four tackles and Josh Moody three stops and a pick.
Hunter Grimmett contributed three tackles, while Jeremiah Harless and Daniel Stafford recorded two tackles each.
Kaden Dickerson, Jacob Evans, Colton Frye, Chris Isaacs, Dylan Morris, Johnny Paige and Colby Woodall all had one tackle.
Logan's game statistics were unavailable.
Logan is scheduled to host Sissonville this Friday night while Man travels to Mount View.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com