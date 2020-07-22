The Man and Chapmanville high school football teams are still looking for 10th games following the WVSSAC’s decision to cancel Week 1 of the regular season.
Man was originally scheduled to play at Logan in the season opener on August 27 but the Hillbillies and Wildcats do not share an open date.
Logan, which is open on October 16, went ahead quickly and scheduled Class A Tug Valley to fill out its 10th game.
Man and Chapmanville are both open a week before on October 9. They are slated to play each other on November 6 at Man in the regular season finale.
“Still nothing to report,” said Man assistant coach Bill Lusk. “There are a few but not many options and may involve travel. I don’t think Man has any expiring contracts following this season so it may be hard to get a one-year deal.”
Chapmanville was originally scheduled to host Cardinal Conference foe Sissonville on August 28 but the Tigers and Indians do not have the same open date and that contest is unlikely to be played.
The Tigers are still searching for an open week opponent, hopefully a home game, according to first-year head coach James Barker.
Several teams from around the state were able to find a 10th game.
Wayne of the Cardinal Conference added St Marys for its September 11 open slot. The game will be at Wayne.
The Pioneers’ season opener with county rival Tolsia was canceled.
Winfield, another Cardinal Conference team, hosts Fairmont Senior on October 2.
Oak Glen added Spring Mills on October 24.
In other added games: Musselman travels to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania on September 18; Jefferson goes to University on October 9; Petersburg goes to East Hardy on September 4; Meadow Bridge travels to Mount View on September 25; Capital plays at Parkersburg South on October 9; Mount View heads to River View on October 16; and Berkeley Springs plays at East Hardy on November 6.