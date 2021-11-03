There will probably be no playoffs this season for either the Man Hillbillies or the Chapmanville game.
So Friday night’s season finale between the two county rivals there will be a lot of pride on the line and both teams want to win.
Man comes in with a 4-5 mark and will seek to close out a break even season.
Chapmanville enters with a 3-6 record and will look to finish the 2021 grid campaign with a pair of wins heading into 2022.
The Tigers are coming off last week’s 35-20 win over Mingo Central, while the Hillbillies were a 35-28 winner over Tug Valley.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
It’s the first meeting between the two county rivals in two years.
Man, which leads 30-14-1 in the long all-time series that dates back to 1956, toppled the Tigers, 33-8, in the previous meeting in 2019.
Man coach Harvey Arms said it would be good to close out the season with back-to-back wins.
“A break even season at 5-5 is a lot better than 4-6,” he said.
Chapmanville is also looking to end the season on a positive note.
“The Man game is always an important game for us,” CRHS coach James Barker said. “It’s a game we want to win and it’s a goal for us at the beginning of the year. It’s an important game and we want to keep the momentum going in the right direction in the off-season.”
Chapmanville is led by junior quarterback Brody Dalton, who has completed 59 of 106 passes for 676 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 701 yards on 104 carries with 11 scores. Dalton sat out two games earlier in the season with a cut on his non-throwing hand.
Kohl Farmer, a junior, is the Tigers’ leading ground gainer with 157 carries for 801 yards and seven touchdowns.
Will Kirkendall is Chapmanville’s top receiver with 20 catches for 226 yards and three scores.
Eli Pridemore leads the Tigers’ defense with 38 solo tackles, 21 assists and two interceptions.
Charles Stallard has 33 solos and 10 assists. Caleb Whitt has 27 solos and 17 assists. Both have two interceptions.
RJ Jones has 22 solos and 16 assisted stops on the season. Evan Plumley has 22 solos and 17 assists.
Keith Kennedy has 28 solos and 14 assists on the fall. Sam Leslie has 25 solos and 12 assists. Adam Mullins checks in with 24 tackles and 10 assists. Ryan Chapman has 19 tackles and 13 assists.
Arms said the Tigers have many weapons.
“They’ve been kind of up and down and ever since Dalton has come back it seems like they have improved steadily and they are getting better and better every week,” he said. “We look for another tough game on Friday night. Dalton is a dual threat. He throws pretty well and runs well. Farmer is running the ball well too. We’ll have to work to try to improve our defense this week and make adjustments when we can.”
Man is led on offense by QB Israel Canterbury, running back Justin Grimmett and wideout Jeremiah Harless.
“They are probably body-wise one of the best teams on our schedule along with Hoover and Poca,” Barker said. “They have great bodies and good players. They’ve done a good job and Harvey is still running the same scheme that he has been. It’s a tough challenge.”
Friday’s game will also be Senior Night for the Tigers.