The Man High School football team suffered its first setback of the season as the Hillbillies lost 7-0 at Point Pleasant on Friday night.
The loss ended the Billies' dream of an undefeated season. Man (7-1) had entered the game ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA. Point Pleasant improved to 2-4.
Back home in Logan County, Chapmanville Regional toppled county rival Logan, 48-26, at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Chapmanville quarterback Chase Berry threw for three touchdowns and fullback Josh Bumgarner ran for two more as the Tigers won their fifth straight game and sixth in a row in the series with Logan.
Chapmanville, after an 0-3 start, stands at 5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Cardinal Conference. Logan dropped to 1-7, 1-6.
The Tigers trailed 18-13 but led 19-18 at halftime and rolled the rest of the way.
Man is scheduled to get back into action next Fiday night at Tug Valley. Logan heads to Wayne and Chapmanville hosts Mingo Central.
