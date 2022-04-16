NAUGATUCK — The Man Hillbillies secured a season sweep over sectional rival Tug Valley on Tuesday, April 12 as they traveled to Panther Mart Park and came away with a 8-3 win.
Man got the scoring started early on as Caleb Blevins led the game off with a double and later came in to score after Caleb Vance was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The then 'Billies made it 2-0 as Kaden Dickerson came up next and rolled a RBI groundout to the Panther third baseman.
Head coach Teddy Hall's Tug Valley squad got a run back in their half of the first as senior Alex Vance started their inning off with a double down the left field line and later came around to score on a RBI groundout from sophomore Conner Lackey.
Man answered that run with three more of their own in the ensuing top of the second inning as Vance knocked in two with a hard-hit single to left and Blevins was able to scurry home after a wild pitch to make it 5-1 Man.
The pesky Tug Valley squad wouldn't go away despite the early deficit as they added runs in the third and fourth inning to cut the Man lead to 5-3.
In the Tug third inning senior Nick Alley singled in a run for the Panthers while Ashton Smith reached on a bunt single to start the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch.
That was the last time that Tug Valley would threaten to cut into the lead as they only had one hit the rest of the way.
Man got back in the scoring column in the sixth as Preston Blankenship knocked in a run with a double and then scored on a hit from Brady Hall-Montgomery to give the 'Billies the 7-3 lead.
They then added one more insurance run in the seventh inning as pinch-runner Hayden Fraley came in to score to make it 8-3 after Braxton Messer laid down a perfect safety squeeze.
Caleb Vance started the game and picked up the win for head coach Mike Crosby's squad as he went 2.1 innings and gave up two runs on four hits with three Ks and three walks.
Messer came in and pitched extremely well in middle relief as he went 3.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits while punching out 10 Panther batters and walking one.
Blevins also pitched one hitless inning for Man and struck out two batters.
Alex Vance took the loss for Tug Valley as he started and went 1.2 innings allowing five runs on one hit, four walks, and two hit batters.
Lackey pitched well in relief as he went the final 5.1 innings and allowed just three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out four Man batters and walking three.
Vance paced Man at the plate with two base hits and three runs batted in while Lackey led Tug Valley with two hits and a RBI.
The win for the Hillbillies improved them to 9-3 on the season and gave them the sweep over Tug Valley as they won 10-0 back on April 6 in Man. The loss for Tug dropped them to 5-7.
Man closed the week out with two more wins as they defeated Westside 15-1 on April 14 and topped Wayne 4-1 on April 15 to improve to 11-3.
The 'Billies will now travel south to sunny Myrtle Beach this week as they are scheduled to play four games from April 19 to April 22 in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Score by Innings
MHS: 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 - 8 6 1
TVHS: 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 - 3 6 2