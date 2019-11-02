NAUGATUCK -- With just one game left in the regular season, the Man High School football team is now fighting for its playoff lives.
Man, ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA this week, lost 20-12 at Tug Valley on Friday night, dropping the Hillbillies to 7-2 on the season. Man lost for the second straight week.
Man started out with a 7-0 record and climbed to as high as No. 5 in the state, but suffered a 7-0 setback at Point Pleasant last week.
Man is scheduled to close out the regular season next Friday night at Chapmanville, most likely needing a win to secure its first playoff berth in four years. Even with a win, a home playoff game now looks unlikely for the Billies.
The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the post-season with the top eight receiving first round home playoff games.
With Friday's game, Tug Valley saw its regular season come to an end at 6-3. The Panthers are off next week in Week 11 and are hoping to land a Class A playoff berth.
Tug Valley trailed Man, 6-0 at the half. The Billies' Zack Frye scored Man's only touchdown in the first half as he raced for a 97-yard score.
Man led 12-8 but the Panthers were able to score two touchdowns to take a 20-12 lead.
Then late in the fourth quarter, Man was driving with the ball, hoping to score a touchdown and two-point conversion to possibly send the game to overtime, but Tug Valley's Caleb May was able to interception a pass in the end zone to help the Panthers preserve the victory.
QB Caleb Milton scored the other touchdown for Man. Frye rushed for 164 yards on 10 carries for the night.
Man was just 2 of 9 passing for 20 yards.
Tug Valley's Ethan Varney was 11 of 26 passing for 120 yards. He ran with the ball 35 times for 150 yards and two TDs.
May had seven catches for 72 yards. Tanner Kirk had three grabs for 43 yards.
In other action on Friday night, Chapmanville lost 49-14 at home to No. 15-ranked Mingo Central. The Miners won its fourth game in a row and improved to 7-2 on the season. Chapmanville saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 5-4.
Chapmanville and Man will play for the county championship next week.
Logan was crushed on Friday night at Wayne, 61-26. It was the first win of the season for Wayne (1-8). Logan dropped to 1-8 on the season. The Wildcats, searching for their first win over the Pioneers since 1943, lost for the 11th straight time to Wayne. The two teams did not meet from 1944-2001.
Logan is slated to finish its season next Friday night at Herbert Hoover.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (5-4, 5-4):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48
Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25
Sept. 27: *Scott, W 14-13
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, W 32-7
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, W 7-6
Oct. 25: *at Logan, W 48-26
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, L 14-49
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (1-8, 1-7):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52
Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68
Sept. 27: *Winfield, L 34-70
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, L 22-57
Oct. 11: *Scott, W 35-0
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, L 26-48
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, L 26-61
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (7-2):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17
Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, W 30-22
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, L 0-7
Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, L 12-20
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.