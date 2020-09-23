MAN — The Man High School football team hopes to make the long trek to Wheeling on Friday and get a shot at playing the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights.
The Hillbillies, which have yet to play a game this season after three postponed contests, would love to play a game.
Any game.
Against anyone.
It all hinged on Tuesday night’s Logan County School Board Meeting.
Since Logan County has not had in-school instruction that has kept high school athletic teams from Man, Logan and Chapmanville from playing.
“Hopefully the Board will make a decision and we’ll be able to play a football game on Friday night,” Man football coach Harvey Arms said.
Since Logan County was classified as gold on the state’s COVID-19 color-coded map last Saturday, that means county squads can play other gold counties or against each other.
Wyoming and Ohio counties are the other two gold counties.
As luck would have it, Wheeling Central is in Ohio County. Man would play the Maroon Knights if given the go-ahead and there are no changes on the map before then.
“If our county opens up school we’ll be able to play Wheeling Central on Friday because we were both gold last Saturday,” Arms said. “It goes from week to week unless you go into red which shuts you down immediately. We’ll be OK to play in our county if the decide to go back to school in the school board meeting. The kids need to be back in school. There’s no way the kids get as much out of remote learning as you get in in-person school.”
Last week, it appeared as if Man might be able to play its regularly scheduled game at Mingo Central, however, Logan County was still having remote learning and then Mingo County went red and that shut everything down for the Miners.
“It’s tough. Like last week. We were hoping to play,” Arms said. “But our county was not opened up and Mingo County went red too. Either way, we would not have been able to play that game. But if our county had opened up maybe we could have played somebody else. Maybe even a game within the county against Logan or Chapmanville. It’s just been a tough process. You work and you work and you work and you think you have a schedule and think you are going to play here and against this team but then it’s totally different if you get shut down. The way things are going now, if you get to play, you might be playing somebody totally different than who you were expecting to play.”
Arms said the uncertainty has been very rough on his team.
“It’s just about as frustrating as it can get,” he said. “You get out and work and prepare and you think that you are going to play and then all of a sudden you can’t play. You don’t know from one week to the next what color code you are going to be and whether you are able to play or not. It’s something that we’ve never been through before. It’s hard to deal with it.”
Man’s season opener with Logan was originally canceled by the WVSSAC which chose to not play Week 1.
The Billies then had games against Mount View, Westside and Mingo Central called off.
Man was able to add a replacement game later in the season at Calhoun County in its bye week.
“We’ve had four games postponed and off the schedule but if we can get back this week and continue to play we can still get in seven games,” Arms said. “Where we lost the first week we were able to pick up Calhoun County in our bye week. We could still get seven games. We lost Mount View, Westside and Mingo Central.”
Wheeling Central is 1-2 heading into Friday night’s scheduled game with Man (0-0).
The Maroon Knights are the three-time defending Class A state champions.
Man has played Wheeling Central only twice in its history and not since 1992. The Maroon Knights are 2-0 vs. Man, winning 19-16 in 1991 and 37-27 in 1992 in the Tootie Carter era.
The Maroon Knights began the season on September 5 with a 34-6 loss to the Poca Dots in a home replacement game. Wheeling Central then lost 38-1 at Class AAA Parkersburg on September 11 before winning 35-17 at Shadyside, Ohio last week.
“They’ve already played three games as they were able to get all three of their first games in,” Arms said. “We’ve had a disrupted practice schedule plus we didn’t have any opportunity to scrimmage. You just go out and do the best that you can. Wheeling Central is always a tough football team. If we get a chance to get it in it will be a lot of fun just to play.”
Logan was scheduled to play at Winfield on Friday night, while Chapmanville is slated to host Scott.
Putnam County, however, was red this week and that would canceled the Logan/Winfield game. Logan would have to find another opponent if allowed to play.
Boone County was orange and that would also cancel the Chapmanville/Scott game.
A Logan vs. Chapmanville game is one possibility.
Other than Mingo and Putnam counties, Kanawha and Fayette were the other two red counties. Monongalia County was the other orange county.
The rest of the state’s counties were either yellow or green.