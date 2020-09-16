Essential reporting in volatile times.

man scoreboard.jpg

Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field had its brand new scoreboard installed on Friday, Sept. 10 to replace the old one which had blown over during a wind storm. The Hillbillies, 8-3 last year, were scheduled to open the delayed 2020 football season on September 18 at Mingo Central but that game was canceled due to Logan County’s orange status on the state’s COVID-19 map. Man hopes to play on Sept. 25 at Wheeling Central.

 Jerry Fekete/For The Logan Banner