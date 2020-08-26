MAN — Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field will be getting a further upgrade.
The home of the Hillbillies is getting a new scoreboard to replace the one which was blown over during a wind storm in the off-season.
The stadium will also be getting a new home locker room on the upper end.
Man Middle School’s football team would then reportedly get exclusive use of the current home locker room in the football building. The visiting locker room is also next door in the same building.
“We had to get a new scoreboard. The wind blew over our old scoreboard and tore it up,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “They’ve already put up the beams to hold up the new scoreboard but the scoreboard is not in yet. They are also in the bidding for a new locker room. It couldn’t possibly be done this year but hopefully we’ll have a new scoreboard. We’ll have more space so we will be able to do more things.”
Back in 2015, Man’s football stadium, along with the other two football fields at Logan and Chapmanville, received Field Turf as part of a $2.5 million project.
With the artificial surface, new scoreboard and locker rooms, Man’s football facility ranks as one of the best around, and certainly one of the best for a Single-A school.
“It’s a pretty nice facility for a school the size of ours,” Arms said. “Facility-wise, we can compete against schools that are a lot bigger than us.”
The Hillbillies are scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 18 at Mingo Central.
Man is coming off an 8-3 season from a year ago when the Billies reached the Class AA playoffs.
Man is back in the Class A ranks this fall for the first time since 2015.