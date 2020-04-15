MAN — Going back to Class A ball will be a welcome change for the Man High School football team.
The Hillbillies will be headed back to Single-A ball this fall after the most recent round of the WVSSAC’s realignment.
Man did very well as a Class A team in the 2000s and into the early to mid-2010s.
The high water mark was in the 2009 season when Man went 12-2, winning three home playoff games and eventually going to the Wheeling Super Six where the Billies lost 27-7 to Weirton Madonna in the Class A state championship game.
Man made five playoffs appearances as a Class A school in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015, going 5-7.
The Billies advanced past the first round in 2005 and 2008 and also the 2009 state championship game season.
The last four years, Man was bumped back up to Class AA ball.
After the 2015 season, many were shocked to see the Billies being moved up. In fact, Man was the only school in the state to move up in classification, thus making the Billies the smallest Double-A school in the entire state by way of enrollment.
Last year, Man ended its four-year run as a Double-A school, eventually making it to the Class AA playoffs where the Billies lost at Bluefield, 48-16.
It was a good season for Man, which closed out at 8-3 and beat both county rivals Logan (62-8) and Chapmanville (33-8) to win the Logan County championship. Man started off the season with a perfect 7-0 record, climbing to as high as No. 5 in the state rankings.
Man then lost 7-0 at Point Pleasant, then fell 20-12 at Class A Tug Valley before the season ending win at Chapmanville.
Fast-forward to this fall and Man will be hungry again to make it back to the playoffs.
Just as it did in its last Single-A days, the Billies will be retaining many of its Class AA rivalries, including county foes Chapmanville and Logan and also Westside, a team the Billies have played every year since the formation of that school in the early 2000s.
Man’s 2020 football schedule is very difficult and the Hillbillies will be playing one of the most challenging slates for a Class A school in the entire state.
Class AA teams Mingo Central and Independence are being added to the schedule to give the Hillbillies a full 10 games for this fall. Man also picked up Class A Buffalo and three-time reigning Class A champion Wheeling Central.
“As always for us, we have to play teams that will play us,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “It’s going to be a tough schedule. We’re dropping down to Single-A but we are still going to have six Double-A teams on our schedule. We are used to playing a tough schedule. We just have to keep working so we can compete.”
The Wheeling Central game will be one the highlights for the Billies this fall. The Maroon Knights are a private powerhouse Catholic school and have a long-standing athletic tradition.
Man played Wheeling Central twice in the early 1990s going 0-2. The Billies lost 19-16 in 1991 to the Maroon Knights on the road at Wheeling Island Stadium. Then in 1992 at home Wheeling Central won 37-27 at Man.
“We played Wheeling Central in a two-game series in the 1990s when they were Double-A and when Coach (Tootie) Carter was the coach,” Arms said.
Man is 6-1 all-time against Independence but the two schools have not played each other since 1988 as Man won 38-6 at home. The first meeting was in 1976 and Man’s only loss in the series was a 12-0 setback at Beckley’s Van Meter Stadium in a neutral site game.
Man and Mingo Central have only played twice in their brief history. The Billies split with the Miners, winning 22-8 in 2011 at home and then losing 30-14 atop Miner Mountain in 2012 at Buck Harless Stadium in Newtown.
The Billies are 2-1 against Buffalo all-time, winning 14-6 in 2008, taking a 26-8 win in 2010 and then falling 15-6 in 2011 at Bison Field.
The four new additions to the schedule replace Class AAA Greenbrier East and 2A teams River View, Lincoln County and Wyoming East.
Staying on Man’s schedule is a date with 2A state powerhouse Point Pleasant. Last year, the Big Blacks upset Man, spoiling the Billies’ bid for an undefeated regular season.
Man also keeps Class A teams Tug Valley and Mount View on its schedule.
In Man’s last stint as a Class A School the Billies played many Double-A schools. And with the current WSSAC Computer Rankings system that worked out for Man. Arms said he hopes this will also be the case for Man this fall.
“It’s a good schedule for points if we can win ballgames,” he said. “If you can win that will give you a good boost for the playoffs because it is a good schedule for point opportunities.”
Man will also have an advantage this fall.
Six of its 10 games will be at home.
One of those four road games is a short trip to Logan’s Willis-Nesbit Stadium in the Aug. 27 season opener. The game is set for a Thursday night, instead of the usual Friday night.
“Having six home games will be good for us this year but next year in 2021 it will flip and we’ll only have four,” Arms said. “We’re excited to get ready to play this schedule. We think that it will be a good experience for our kids.”
Man is scheduled to play four out of its first six games away from home. The home opener is Week 2 against Mount View on Sept. 4.
Later after a Oct. 9 open date, Man is slated to close out the grid campaign with four straight home games on the George A. Queen Memorial Field turf as Independence, Point Pleasant, Tug Valley and Chapmanville come to town.
Many of Man’s top players will be back this fall, including dynamic sophomore running back Josh Moody.
2020 Man High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 27: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: BYE WEEK
Oct. 16: Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
