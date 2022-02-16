MAN — Man High School’s Israel Canterbury is moving on.
Canterbury, a Man senior and the quarterback of the Hillbillies’ football team, has committed to play collegiate football at Waynesburg University, a Division III school in Waynesburg, Pa.
“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college football,” Canterbury said in a recent statement. “I would like to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best at everything I do. I would like to thank my sisters and my girlfriend for sacrificing their time to make sure they could be at my games. I would also like to thank all my family that has supported me through the years.”
Canterbury continued.
“Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who have been apart of this fun run,” he said. “Also, thanks to the schools that have recruited me until now. That being said, I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Waynesburg, University.”
Canterbury came to Man for the 2020 football season from Belfry, Ky., where he was a backup quarterback for the Kentucky state powerhouse Pirates.
He was injured early on in the 2020 grid season but came back in 2021 and was Man’s starter throughout the season.
Canterbury was 83 of 160 passing during the 2021 season for 1,264 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In the injury-shortened 2020 season, he was 17 of 30 passing for 243 yards and two scores.
For his career, he completed 100 of 190 passes for 1,507 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 picks.
Canterbury and the Hillbillies went 4-6 this past season as Man scored wins over Westside (49-14), Mingo Central (7-6), Buffalo (20-6) and Tug Valley (35-28).
Man dropped four out of its last five games and missed the Class A playoffs.
Waynesburg is a private school affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and has an enrollment of 2,500 students.
The Yellow Jackets play in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com
