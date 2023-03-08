Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

VAN- The fifth-seeded Man Hillbillies outlasted fourth-seeded Van in overtime 62-60 on Feb. 7, advancing them to the second round of the Class A Region IV Section I Boys Basketball Tournament.

Man’s Caleb Vance netted a 3-pointer for the first basket of the game, but Van’s Jax McCarty answered back with a trey of his own.

