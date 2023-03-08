Man gets past Van 62-60 in sectional quarterfinal by MATTHEW BRITTON mbritton@hdmediallc.com Mar 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now Man’s Caleb Vance shoots a three-pointer in the Hillbillies’ sectional quarterfinal game at Van on Monday night. Matthew Britton | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Man's Colton Miller rises for a jump shot in the Hillbillies' sectional quarterfinal contest at Van on Monday. Matthew Britton | For the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VAN- The fifth-seeded Man Hillbillies outlasted fourth-seeded Van in overtime 62-60 on Feb. 7, advancing them to the second round of the Class A Region IV Section I Boys Basketball Tournament.Man’s Caleb Vance netted a 3-pointer for the first basket of the game, but Van’s Jax McCarty answered back with a trey of his own.Man controlled the game early on, and entered the second stanza leading 16-9.McCarty secured a layup to start the second quarter, where he went on to score 9 of his 31 points.Van started the quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 16, but Man’s Devon Sanders then got to the rim to end the Bulldog run.The game was tied at 18 with around four minutes remaining in the half.The Bulldogs heated up towards halftime, and Van hit the locker room with a 30-25 lead.Shaun Booth swished a three for Van to start the third stanza.The Hillbillies improved throughout the third quarter, and ultimately entered the final quarter leading 42-39.Van’s Gavin Branham opened up the final quarter with a made three to tie the game yet again. With around four minutes left in regulation, McCarty took a trip to the basket and converted a three-point play to provide Van with a four point lead.Man responded with six unanswered points to take a 52-50 lead with around 1:30 left in the game, but McCarty would come up big again.McCarty later made a pair of free throws that ended up sending the game into overtime.Man led by as many as six points during the overtime period, but the Bulldogs weren’t ready to go down without making it interesting.Van’s Josh Marcum sank a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to put Van back within three.The Bulldogs possessed the ball trailing by only two with seconds left on the clock, but they couldn’t get a proper shot off, allowing the Man Hillbillies to escape Van High School with a playoff win.The Hillbillies then went to face top-seeded Tug Valley in the sectional semifinals, and Man’s run came to an end as they were crushed 70-28 by the homestanding Panthers, ranked second in Class A.Scoring:M: Vance 14, Mullins 13, Issaacs 12, Sanders 10, Miller 8, Gerace 5V: McCarty 31, G Branham 10, Booth 10, Marcum 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView